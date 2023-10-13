"When we get old we’re not the same": Shaquille O'Neal reckons LeBron James' consistency will propel Lakers to the top 

Even though he's entering year 21, Shaquille O'Neal still feels LeBron James can lead the LA Lakers to a championship. The Hall of Fame center recently opened up on one factor that sets LeBron apart from the rest.

In most cases, star players see their game change toward the end of their career. However, that isn't the case for LeBron James. After two decades in the league, he is still one of the NBA's top stars. LeBron is coming off his age 38 season where he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Because of this consistency at his age, Shaq is still confident LeBron has what it takes to lead the LA Lakers deep in the playoffs.

"LeBron is one of the only players ever that's been very consistent on how they play and how they look," O'Neal said. "When we get older, we're not the same player....but he looks good."

Can LeBron James lead the LA Lakers to a championship this season?

It's hard to disagree with what Shaquille O'Neal said about LeBron James. There has never been a player in history that has been this good for this long. Many have waited to see when Father Time will catch up to the LA Lakers star, but it hasn't happened yet.

Since he is still able to perform at a high level, LeBron certainly has what it takes to lead the Lakers to title contention. Last season was proof of that as LA was four wins away from being back in the finals for the first time since 2020.

Another reason why things still look good for LeBron is the team around him. Since the trade deadline last season, the Lakers' supporting cast has gone through a complete makeover. For the first time since their championship win, LeBron and Anthony Davis have a cast of players around them that complement their games.

LeBron might still be at a level to compete for a title, but the road is not going to be easy. There are a wide array of teams that have their sights set on winning the championship in 2024.

Two of LA's biggest threats are in their own conference. The Denver Nuggets are in a good position to repeat as champions, and the star-studded Phoenix Suns will also be looking to contend. Out East, there are squads like the new-look Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics that are also all-in on title run.

Given the level of competition around them, the Lakers need LeBron James to maintain this level of play if they want any shot at competing.