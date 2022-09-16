"When I went to see the Wonder Woman movie... I cried during the opening credits" - Jeanie Buss opens up on the relaunch of Women Of Wrestling 

LA Lakers governor Jeanie Buss recently opened up on her involvement in women's wrestling, something she has been a part of over the past two decades. Buss is the driving force behind her venture Women of Wrestling, the only all-female wrestling organization.

WOW is set to relaunch on September 17, 2022, in partnership with Paramount Global Content Distribution, marking the largest-ever distribution deal in the history of women’s wrestling.

In a recent interview, Jeanie Buss spoke about her feelings towards women taking center stage through different mediums, especially sports. Here's what she told The Hollywood Reporter regarding this:

"I’m a person that when I went to see the Wonder Woman movie, when it came out a few years ago, I cried during the opening credits because that was always my dream — why can’t there be more, why isn’t there a woman superhero that could launch a movie?

"That movie obviously was a huge success and led to sequels, and we’re just seeing this timeframe where women now can hold center stage: they can open a movie, they can carry the U.S. Open like Serena Williams did to huge ratings. Now is a great time for women in sports."

Jeanie Buss has shown tremendous commitment to the growth of women's sports. The LA Lakers owner is using her resources efficiently to give women the platform they need to shine, and WOW is one way she's trying to make an impact.

"This isn't Laker money, this is my money"- Jeanie Buss on investing in WOW

Investing in a sustainable business model had been at the top of Jeanie Buss' wishlist. According to the LA Lakers owner, doing so in the form of women's wrestling was ideal. Women have featured as wrestlers but haven't been on center stage due to the male-dominant nature of the sport.

However, the Buss-owned World of Women show is an all-women's wrestling organization that is seeking to redress this issue. It automatically gives women wrestlers the chance to shine and grab the spotlight they deserve.

The LA Lakers owner believes this was the right property for her to invest in because of these factors. Jeanie Buss also said that it's her personal investment, not through the Lakers organization.

Here's what Buss told The Hollywood Reporter about her thoughts on this:

"Being a business woman on the sports side had to be something that I would invest in that would be sustainable — that would be something that if we built would outlast me; it would be giving back something that could reward women in wrestling forever. Wrestling was the right platform to give these women an opportunity to shine and be center stage.

"Certainly women have been featured in wrestling before, but WOW is the only all female-wrestling [organization]. Usually women would be given the undercard match or the side show, never center stage, so that’s why I thought this was the right property for me to get involved in, and invest my own personal money. This isn’t Laker money, this is my money."

