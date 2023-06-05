When Jimmy Butler opened up on $200,000+ worth wine collection: All you need to know

Jimmy Butler is another Miami Heat star who loves wine and has an impressive collection of it. Dwyane Wade retired a few years ago, but Heat fans got another amazing player who is a hard worker and wine lover.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Butler was at home working out and enjoying his wine. Surprisingly, this turned out to be an effective strategy, as he led the Heat all the way to the NBA Finals that year.

The Heat superstar has a wine collection worth more than $200,000. He revealed this in an Instagram Live video with Carmelo Anthony, explaining his reasoning behind having a few hundred bottles of wine.

Jimmy Butler owns between 500 and 600 bottles of his favorite wine

The NBA shut down the 2019-20 season on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most players stayed at their homes during this period, working out and preparing for the continuation of the season.

Jimmy Butler and Carmelo Anthony held an Instagram Live video on March 30, shortly after the NBA shutdown. They talked about many interesting things, including Butler's impressive wine collection.

"I got more Sassicaia 2010 than any other type of wine in my collection," Butler said in the video. "I’m not overexaggerating when I say I probably have anywhere between 500 and 600 bottles of just Sassicaia 2010."

The Miami Heat superstar also explained why he has so many bottles of Sassicaia 2010 in his wine collection.

"It's because that's the first wine ... that I've ever had. I'm biased to that because that's what I was introduced to. I was introduced to what's one of the best wines in the world."

The average price of Sassicaia 2010 is around $500, meaning that Butler has a wine collection worth more than $200,000. Furthermore, the Heat star revealed his collection in 2020 and has likely expanded it since then.

Butler is having another fantastic postseason run (Image via Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler explained that Sassicaia 2010 is not all that he drinks, but it's his go-to wine. The six-time All-Star also revealed that he has MD 20/20, also known as Mad Dog 20/20, in his wine collection.

The Miami Heat superstar couldn't win it all in 2020, despite putting on a great show. However, he has a chance to win his first championship ring three years later and is three wins away from it.

