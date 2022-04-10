“When Magic was in-charge, Magic did the s**t the way he wanted to do, and that’s who we all got it from” - Shaquille O’Neal on Magic Johnson blaming LeBron James for the Lakers missing out on DeMar DeRozan

The Los Angeles Lakers roster has been questioned becaue of the season’s recent failure, and some of the blame has been put on LeBron James. Lakers legend and NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal believes that some blame should be placed on James, but it shouldn’t be anything anyone takes too seriously.

Much of the blame for the Lakers' failure of a season has been placed at the feet of Russell Westbrook, acquiring him in a trade with the Washington Wizards. The trade got rid of the Lakers role pieces that helped win the 2020 NBA Finals, and with Westbrook struggling, the lack of depth became more noticeable.

During the season, a story came out that James and co-star Anthony Davis met with DeMar DeRozan, who joined the Chicago Bulls and is playing at an elite level, and chose to team up with Westbrook over DeRozan. In O’Neal’s podcast “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” he had this to say about the situation, at the 33:58 mark:

“If I make a decision and say I want somebody. You better bring him in or else. He said I didn't want DeMar. He wanted Russel Westbrook. That's something he gotta live with. I don't think Magic should come and say haahaahaa cause it don't matter. When Magic was in-charge, Magic did the shit the way he wanted to do, and that's who we all got it from, him.”

Earvin "Magic" Johnson, another Laker legend, had been going on ESPN and spreading the news about James picking Westbrook over DeRozan and blaming James. Even though Johnson is correct that Westbrook was not a good fit for the Lakers, O’Neal mentions that franchise players often get what they asked for.

Complex @Complex



READ: Magic Johnson believes LeBron James deserves some blame for the Lakers picking Russell Westbrook over DeMar DeRozan.READ: bit.ly/3JaXsc2 Magic Johnson believes LeBron James deserves some blame for the Lakers picking Russell Westbrook over DeMar DeRozan. READ: bit.ly/3JaXsc2 https://t.co/GjLAXPG947

James wanted Westbrook on his team, so the Lakers did that to make him happy and would have lived with the consequences of that decision. It is easy to look back now and say it was not the right decision, but there is no point in doing that. The decision has already been made.

What if LeBron James picked DeRozan?

DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James' decision to add Westbrook to the Lakers has not worked out. This season, they missed the playoffs for a second time his time, and they did not even qualify for the play-in tournament. On the other hand, DeRozan has played at an All-NBA level, making the All-Star team for the first time in three seasons.

On the year for the Bulls, DeRozan has averaged 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, as the Bulls have been one of the best surprise teams in the Eastern Conference. Even though his stats likely would have decreased on the Lakers, due to him being the third option, he probably would have been a better fit.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral DeMar DeRozan tonight:



40 Points

6 Assists

3 Rebounds

61% FG DeMar DeRozan tonight:40 Points6 Assists3 Rebounds61% FG https://t.co/PHWbxIFriN

Both are not great defenders or floor spacers. DeRozan could, at least, be a constant bucket getter at any time. He has constantly made tough contested shots all season, which Westbrook has not been able to do this season.

By LeBron James just swapping out DeRozan for Westbrook likely would not have changed the Lakers' season. The team’s age issues and lack of effort would have probably still existed, but maybe, they would have more depth leading to, at least, a play-in spot.

Edited by Windy Goodloe