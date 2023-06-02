The tandem of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen at the iconic Chicago Bulls has made an everlasting memory in NBA history. Their partnership on the court resulted in six championships and a lasting legacy.

Yet, amidst their monumental success, there was an undercurrent of discontent over Pippen's undervalued contributions to the team.

Throughout their prime years with the Bulls, both Jordan and Pippen earned a fraction of what they truly deserved. Michael Jordan earned just $4 million (or less) each season with the Bulls until 1996–97 when his annual salary reached an incredible $30.1 million. Pippen made $3.4 million that year.

Michael Jordan recognized the disparity and spoke out against Pippen's underpayment. In an interview with Bulls reporter Cheryl Raye-Stout before the 1995-96 season, he expressed his frustration:

“I wish there was some way legally that I could give him some of the money that he totally deserves as a player. He’s totally underpaid.

"For years, I was underpaid, but I played it out, and I think he’s going to play it out too. At the end of three years, I hope they reward him with a just and fair contract.”

Pippen's predicament stemmed from a seven-year, $18 million contract he signed in July 1991. Although he could have potentially earned more by playing the market, Pippen's family circumstances necessitated financial security at the time.

Pippen's strained association with both Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and general manager Jerry Krause resulted from their unwillingness to review his contract.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's final triumph with the Chicago Bulls

The impact that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen had on NBA history cannot be overstated. Their story sheds light on some of the difficulties faced by athletes within professional sports.

The magnificence of the Chicago Bulls was evident when they won a phenomenal amount of sixty-two games together during Jordan and Pippen's last shared season on the court. Their remarkable journey culminated in a thrilling victory over the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals, securing the team's sixth championship.

Leading the charge was none other than Jordan, who earned his sixth Finals MVP title after averaging 33.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

However, the triumph was bittersweet, as the squad soon disintegrated. Scottie Pippen was traded to the Houston Rockets in the summer of 1998 after head coach Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan retired.

Inking an impressive five-year, $67.2 million-dollar deal was made possible for Pippen with his signing via a successful sign-and-trade.

The end of the Bulls' dynasty marked a poignant moment in NBA history. Despite their victory in 1998, it was clear they had the potential to continue their dominant reign.

However, internal conflicts, including the treatment of Jordan and Pippen by general manager Jerry Krause, ultimately led to the dissolution of the legendary roster.

