In 1996, Ray Allen was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the fifth overall pick but was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

He came into the NBA during the Michael Jordan era when the Chicago Bulls were going for their second three-peat run in the Finals. So, Allen never had an easy matchup going up against Jordan during his rookie season.

Ray Allen recently opened up about the time he first faced Michael Jordan as a rookie in the league. Given how both players played in the same position, they were bound to match up with each other.

According to Allen, Jordan was out there to destroy him in their bout, but he did it most subtly. While "His Airness" was dominating the game, he'd walk up to the Bucks bench and sarcastically tell the coaches that Allen was doing a great job against him.

"He actually killed me slowly," Allen stated. "He would comment to the coach, 'He's actually doing a great job out here.' Meanwhile, he's scoring 45 (points)."

A look back at Ray Allen's career

Ray Allen immediately made an impact on his arrival in the NBA. He won the Rookie of the Year award in his debut season, and it was just a precursor of what was to come from him. During his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Allen proved himself to be one of the best shooting guards in the league.

In 2003, Allen embarked on a new chapter in his career when he was traded to the Seattle SuperSonics. It was there that he reached new heights. Allen's scoring prowess was on full display as he cemented himself as one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the league.

He consistently averaged over 20 points per game and became known for his incredible shooting range. Allen's ability to create his own shot, come off screens and drain clutch shots made him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

However, it was during his tenure with the Boston Celtics that Allen truly etched his name into basketball immortality. In 2007, he joined forces with Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to form the "Big Three." This formidable trio propelled the Celtics to a championship in 2008, ending Boston's 22-year title drought.

Allen's sharpshooting and ability to stretch the floor were crucial to the team's success. His clutch performance in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, where he knocked down a record-breaking eight three-pointers, will forever be etched in Celtics lore.

After his tenure in Boston, Allen took his talents to the Miami Heat, joining forces with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Together, they formed another dominant trio, reaching the NBA Finals in each of their four seasons together and winning back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

Ray Allen's clutch shooting once again proved instrumental in the Heat's success, most notably his iconic game-tying three-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, which helped Miami secure victory and force a Game 7.

Ray Allen's influence on the sport goes well beyond his remarkable statistics and numerous honors. His silky-smooth and precise shooting form, ability to deliver in clutch moments and unwavering commitment to the game have left an indelible mark in the annals of basketball. Allen's legacy is that of one of the all-time greats to have graced the NBA hardwood.

