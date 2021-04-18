When is the NBA Hall of Fame 2021 enshrinement ceremony?

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced the full list of Hall of Famers who will present the class of 2020 at the enshrinement ceremony.

A total of nine former NBA stars will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 15, 2021 at the Mohegun Sun Arena, with over 50 Hall of Famers expected to attend.

A total of nine former NBA stars will be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class, with Michael Jordan announced as the presenter for LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The 2021 NBA Hall of Fame will honor the class of 2020 a year later than what was originally planned, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic leading to a change in schedule.

When is the NBA Hall of Fame 2021 induction ceremony?

The 2021 NBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 at the Mohegun Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The nine Hall of Famers who will be inducted at the ceremony are given below, along with their presenters.

Patrick Baumann, presented by Russ Grasnik(’13) and Vlade Divac (’19)

Kobe Bryant, presented by Michael Jordan (’09)

Tamika Catchings, presented by Alonzo Mourning (’14) and Dawn Staley (’13)

Tim Duncan, presented by David Robinson (’09)

Kevin Garnett, presented by Isiah Thomas (’00)

Kim Mulkey, presented by Michael Jordan (’09)

Barbara Stevens, presented by Geno Auriemma (’06) and Muffet McGraw (’17)

Eddie Sutton, presented by John Calipari (’15), Bill Self (’17) and Sidney Moncrief (’17)

Rudy Tomjanovich, presented by Calvin Murphy (’93) and Hakeem Olajuwon (’08)

NBA legend Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant at the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony

The Hall of Fame class of 2020 was earlier asked to elect previous inductees to accompany and present them to their peers. The players who have been selected posthumously will be represented by their family members.

Most notably, Kobe Bryant will be presented by alleged GOAT Michael Jordan, while Tim Duncan will be presented by his longtime San Antonio Spurs teammate David Robinson.

So far, a total of 401 NBA Hall of Famers have been inducted, with the 2020 class bringing the number up to 410.

Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and Tamika Catchings are the three female basketballers who are part of the Hall of Fame class of 2020.