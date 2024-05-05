“When the rent is DUE” - Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union-Wade strikes pose for paparazzi flashing $21,000 necklace

NBA legend Dwyane Wade's wife, actress Gabrielle Union, took to Instagram to share footage of her striking poses for paparazzi dressed in an all-black outfit and flashing her Tiffany & Co. necklace. The Tiffany necklace is listed at $21,000 on the brand's website.

"When the rent is DUE," Dwyane Wade's wife captioned the story.

Gabrielle Union striking poses for paparazzi

Union was among the select guests at an intimate event held in New York City hosted by Tiffany & Co. to celebrate the launch of its "Tiffany Titan by Pharell Williams" collection.

Held at the brand's iconic Fifth Avenue Flagship store - The Landmark, the exclusive event featured a star-studded guestlist including Blake Lively, Anitta, Rosalía, A$AP Rocky, and various others. All the guests sported Tiffany & Co. designs and were treated to cocktails on The Landmark’s private floor followed by an intimate dinner hosted by Pharrell Williams.

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union shares her experience of walking the Met Gala Red Carpet: "I absolutely love it"

Ahead of the Met Gala which will be held on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union opened up about her love for the Met Gala and working with designers to fashion something unique every year.

"I love that part," Union told PEOPLE. "I think it's nerve wracking for a lot of people, but when you really f*** with a designer and you really love leaning into their creativity and their interpretation of the theme and you are a conduit of somebody else's artistic freedom and expression that also matches your own, it's a f***ing awesome."

Dwyane Wade's wife also said that she likes to take her time on the carpet to completely soak the essence of the moment.

"A lot of people want to rush through it, not me," Union told PEOPLE. "They literally are like, 'all right, Gab, move it up the stairs.' Because I love it. I love it. I absolutely love it."

Though Union loves walking the red carpet, she also said that once she's inside, being around a star-studded room can be intimidating.

"It can be a little nerve-racking if you don't know everyone at your table or something like that," Union said.

However, the Miami Heat legend's wife highlighted that once she gets over the initial nerves, the dinner portion of the Gala gets even more exciting.

Gabrielle Union will be one to watch as she is set to hit the Met Gala red carpet on May 6.