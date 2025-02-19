When Shaquille O'Neal highlighted Kobe Bryant's impact on the Lakers in rare ESPN interview

Shaquille O'Neal once credited Kobe Bryant as the vital cog who held the LA Lakers together during their championship run. The duo won three NBA titles together as Bryant evolved from a flashy teenager into a lethal two-way player. His development prompted O’Neal to praise him in a rare 2002 ESPN interview.

While Bryant's rookie season fell short of expectations, he improved over the next few years, eventually earning a starting role alongside O’Neal. By his fourth season, Bryant and O’Neal led the Lakers to a three-peat. O’Neal made it clear that Bryant’s growth was a key factor in the team’s success.

"He's grown up a lot, a much wiser player, and the changes he has made have made him the best player in the game," O'Neal said.

"We all know he can score; we all know he can shoot. He makes Rick look good; he makes me look dominant; he makes D-Fish look good; as long as he can continue to do that, he will be the best Laker ever in the history of all Lakers."

[Starts 1:30 onwards]

By the end of the 2002-03 season, Bryant had already become a four-time NBA All-Star, All-Star MVP, four-time All-NBA selection and three-time All-Defensive Team honoree, showcasing his ability on both ends of the floor. After O’Neal left the Lakers, Bryant continued to cement his legacy, winning two more championships in 2009 and 2010.

Kobe Bryant had a playful dig at Shaquille O'Neal after his fifth ring

After beating the Boston Celtics in 2010 to earn his fifth NBA championship, Kobe Bryant was elated not only because he and the LA Lakers beat their biggest rivals, but also because he had one more piece of championship than his former teammate.

When asked about the significance of the title, Bryant didn’t mince words and took a lighthearted jab at Shaquille O'Neal. Bryant said per SLAM:

"I just got one more than Shaq! You can take that to the bank … You guys know how I am. I don’t forget anything."

In response, O'Neal took to X (then Twitter) to offer his congratulations.

"Congratulations Kobe, u deserve it. U played great. Enjoy it man enjoy it. I know what ur sayin "Shaq how my ass taste."

The Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, were the last NBA team to win a three-peat. Under the guidance of head coach Phil Jackson, they achieved great success. O'Neal won his fourth title with the Miami Heat in 2006, while Bryant earned all five of his championships with the Lakers.

