When is “Shooting Stars” scheduled to release? Taking a closer look at the latest LeBron James movie of 2023

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James’ upcoming biopic “Shooting Stars” is set to be released on Friday, June 2, exclusively on Peacock. The biopic details the true story of James’ legendary high school basketball career with St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

It also chronicles the journey of James and his childhood friends Lil Dru, Willie McGee and Sian Cotton, as well as former rival-turned-teammate Romeo Travis. This includes how the group overcame hardships to become the No. 1 high school basketball team in the nation.

This, in turn, helped James become the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft straight out of high school.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows:

“Shooting Stars is set in the 1990s, where a young LeBron James and his three best friends — Lil Dru, Willie McGee and Sian Cotton— declare themselves the 'Fab Four,' after the famed Michigan Wolverines' 'Fab Five' of that era.

“From the moment we meet them, we realize this group of friends, under the guidance of coach Dru Joyce, is connected by more than basketball.

“So, when the coach at the top basketball school in their district threatens to separate them by putting Lil Dru on junior varsity, the Fab Four decide to switch schools to be able to play varsity together, joining the team at a predominantly white Catholic school instead.

“The community takes this as an insult, but the boys' dedication to each other is more important than anything else.

“With their new coach, a disgraced former college coach seeking redemption of his own, the boys, along with former rival and new teammate Romeo Travis will face battles not only on the court but in real life, in their quest to become national champs, and will rediscover that what matters most about the game is the people playing beside you.”

In the film’s teaser trailer, James adds that while fans may know his story, they probably don’t know the stories of his high school teammates.

“People think they know my story, but this is our story. This is how I met my brothers and how we became family,” James said.

Who are the cast of Shooting Stars?

Marquis "Mookie" Cook as a young LeBron James in the upcoming biopic "Shooting Stars"

The cast of Shooting Stars features Marquis "Mookie" Cook as a young LeBron James. Cook will be making his acting debut. However, he brings his basketball skills to the table as he is a top-ranked high school basketball player.

The film also features “Stranger Things” star, Caleb McLaughlin, as Lil Dru. Other cast members include “Swagger’s” Avery Serell Wills Jr. as Willie McGee and “Cobra Kai’s” Khalil Everage as Sian Cotton. Additionally, 2023 NBA draft prospect Sterling “Scoot” Henderson plays Romeo Travis.

The biopic is directed by Emmy nominee Chris Robinson.

