When does Victor Wembanyama play next? Date, teams, venue and more

Since being drafted first overall in the NBA draft, fans have been anxiously waiting for the debut in Victor Wembanyama. We've seen him in a San Antonio Spurs uniform, and he will soon be in action on the court.

While the Spurs have already played two Summer League games, Victor Wembanyama has not suited up. According to reports, that is soon to change. The No. 1 pick is expected to be in the lineup for the Spurs next matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs are scheduled to face off against the Charlotte Hornets. Not only will this game feature Wembanyama, but No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller as well. The former Alabama wing has played in two matchups so far, and his play has been lackluster.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Brandon Miller in his second Summer League game. Brandon Miller in his second Summer League game. https://t.co/RC8vzLtKNY

For those that want to tune into this matchup, it will be aired on television for all to see. The game is scheduled for 9:00 pm Eastern Time and will be shown on ESPN.

Victor Wembanyama makes waves with Summer League debut

Typically, Summer League games don't draw massive audiences. It is mainly team personnel and reporters. Games that involve the top picks from that year tend to draw a decent crowd, but that is not the case for Friday night. According to Marc Stein, there is going to be a sellout audience to see Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs and take on Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets.

Fans can still try to get tickets on seconday markets, but they are not going to be cheap. TMZ Sports recently reported that tickets for Friday are in high demand and the prices are far more massive than other Summer League matchups this year.

"Ticket reseller Gametime, which specializes in last-minute tix, tells TMZ Sports they're seeing a 'huge demand for tickets' ... and they're going for significantly more than other summer league games."

"We're told ticket prices for most games are 40 around bucks, but for Wemby, prices start at $186! 'The top-priced seats are going for $617 per seat,' a Gametime spokesperson told us."

Even though it is unsure how much Wembanyama will even play on Friday night, fans are making sure they are there to see the seven-foot French prospect get his first taste of NBA action.

