When will Brandon Ingram return for NOLA Pelicans? Looking at 2020 NBA All-Star's return timeline

Brandon Ingram is slated for reassessment later this week. The New Orleans Pelicans are optimistic about his potential return around the three-week milestone of his rehabilitation from the left knee ailment incurred on March 21, as per Shams Charania.

Charania's update follows Pelicans coach Willie Green's statement on Monday, indicating that Ingram has progressed to running on a treadmill. He's steadily expanding his daily activities as he recuperates from a left knee bone contusion, as reported by Bally Sports New Orleans reporter Erin Summers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ingram's knee was expected to undergo re-evaluation on Thursday or Friday, marking two weeks post-injury. Should medical professionals deem his healing progress satisfactory, the 26-year-old may ramp up the intensity of his workout regimen.

Should the anticipated return timeframe of three weeks hold true, Brandon Ingram could rejoin the Pelicans lineup as early as Apr. 11 in Sacramento. However, the team might opt to preserve him for the game on Apr. 12 in Golden State, as it marks the second leg of a back-to-back series.

In the scenario where Brandon participates in one half of the back-to-back series, he would have the opportunity to further acclimate in the Apr. 14 regular-season finale against the LA Lakers before the Pelicans enter either the Western Conference Play-In Tournament or first-round playoff matchup.

What happened to Brandon Ingram?

Having played 62 games in the 2023-24 season, Brandon Ingram enjoyed one of his healthiest seasons since his rookie year. However, apprehension arose following the 2020 All-Star's recent injury during the Pelicans-Magic game, as he was seen clutching his knee after a defensive play.

Expand Tweet

The incident occurred at the 9:52 mark of the third quarter, with the New Orleans Pelicans trailing the Orlando Magic 65-52. Jalen Suggs was driving towards the basket on his right side with Ingram defending him. In an attempt to keep pace, the former Duke Blue Devil twisted his knee.

The Pelicans starting small forward, departed the court after 21 minutes, having contributed 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Entering the game, the New Orleans Pelicans were the fifth-best team in the Western Conference, trailing the fourth-placed LA Clippers by one game. Before Ingram's injury, they were on a three-game winning streak and won eight of their last 10 matchups.

Since then, they have gone 3-5, with a notable downturn in performance, including losing four consecutive home games. Additionally, the team has been grappling with injury concerns, particularly Zion Williamson's finger injury.