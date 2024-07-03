When will Bronny James make his LA Lakers debut? Closer look at potential date after Summer League roster announcement 

All eyes are on LeBron James' son, Bronny James, this summer after the LA Lakers drafted him with the No. 55 pick. Bronny will sign a multi-year rookie deal, giving him the shot to play in the rotation. Like any other rookie, his journey will start in the NBA Summer League.

When will Bronny James make his LA Lakers debut?

Bronny will potentially make his LA Lakers debut this weekend on Saturday when the team fields its Summer League roster against the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic Summer League.

Bronny is on the roster announced shortly after his introductory press conference. Dalton Knecht and Maxwell Lewis will be the other notable players headlining the Lakers in the annual summer tournament.

The game is at 4:30 PM ET at Chase Center. It will be televised live by ESPN. You may click here to learn more about the Lakers' Summer League roster and schedule.

Bronny James says it's 'surreal' to be drafted by the LA Lakers

Bronny James finally got his NBA dream after his father's team, the LA Lakers, selected him in the draft. With LeBron James reportedly expected to resign, it will be the first time a father-son duo could step on the floor together as active players.

Looking back on the journey during his introductory press conference, Bronny deemed it as 'surreal,' saying:

"Everything just has been surreal ... I'm extremely grateful for everything."

Bronny also reflected on the critics during this process. Many believe he's not ready and was only granted an opportunity, citing nepotism. His underwhelming debut college season and several other factors worked against him.

However, Bronny said he's focused on proving his doubters wrong and showing them his potential, which he did before an unfortunate cardiac arrest last August derailed his progress momentarily.

"Just going out and being aggressive, being myself, and showcasing what I was doing before my incident," Bronny said. Proving myself to the doubters."

The Summer League presents the perfect opportunity for Bronny James to showcase he's not just here because of his father. He will be up against other prospects looking to make the cut on NBA rosters. The competition will be high quality.

It stays true for Bronny, too. He will look to make a case to be a part of the Lakers' rotation in the next season instead of splitting playing time in the G League. There's a belief that his game could translate better at the NBA level and the Summer League will allow us to see if there's potential.

