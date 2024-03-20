When will Kai Jones make his debut for Philadelphia 76ers?

Kai Jones, the Philadelphia 76er's latest acquisition at the power forward position, will remain sidelined against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old former first-round pick has joined the Sixers on a 10-day contract. Following the official announcement of the acquisition by the Sixers, the team promptly assigned the former 19th overall pick to their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Kai is expected to debut for the Sixers against the LA Lakers on Friday, as part of their Pacific Coast road trip, providing the team much-needed athleticism, size and speed at the wing position against teams that have great wings, like the Lakers.

Kai Jones injury update

Kai Jones' rim-running style of play leaves him particularly susceptible to lower body muscle injuries, and a right hamstring strain is keeping him from making his debut with the 76ers.

Because of the nature of his soft tissue injury, Jones will remain under close observation by the medical staff. It's expected that he may debut for the team at some point during its West Coast trip.

What happened to Kai Jones?

On Saturday night, the Delaware Blue Coats faced off against the Birmingham Squadron, aiming to secure their second straight victory against the New Orleans Pelicans' G League affiliates.

The game mirrored the previous night's contest, with the Sixers' recent acquisition contributing eight points and securing seven rebounds in 17 minutes. However, Jones' performance was cut short, as he exited the game prematurely.

During halftime, Jones seemed off, prompting his return to the locker room. Subsequently, he was ruled out for the remainder of the night due to a hamstring strain, according to a team official.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse encouraged by Kai Jones display

Depending on how Jones performs in the G League for Delaware, he could earn himself another 10-day contract. That could lead the Sixers to taking the next steps and allow him to pick up some minutes on the main roster.

While Jones has a small sample size to show for, Nurse is encouraged by what he put on display on Friday night. Jones made all but one of his seven field goals, producing 14 points, and also grabbed eight rebounds, five assists, five steals and a block.