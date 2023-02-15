When will Kevin Durant play his first game for Phoenix Suns? Predicting 3 games for his return

Kevin Durant is yet to play his first game for the Phoenix Suns. The 13-time All-Star was traded to the Western Conference team last week, but he's currently out with a knee injury.

Due to Durant's injury troubles, he will miss the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The Suns will also have to be without him for a few more games, but he should return in March.

Phoenix has one more game left to play before the All-Star break. After that, the team will have one more home game before going on a four-game road trip.

The Suns have three more games left in February. They will host the LA Clippers on Feb. 16 before the All-Star break, and their last home game of the month will be against the OKC Thunder.

The team will start a four-game road trip in Milwaukee against the Bucks, but it is very unlikely that Durant will be ready by then. However, the two-time NBA champion could return in one of the games mentioned below.

#1 Charlotte Hornets, March 1

The Charlotte Hornets, who have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, will host the Phoenix Suns on March 1. Whether KD returns or not, the Suns should have no trouble beating the Hornets.

Considering that the Hornets are one of the worst teams in the league, Durant could return for this game and play limited minutes. This would allow him to get into match shape without much stress.

#2 Chicago Bulls, March 3

The Chicago Bulls haven't been great either. They are on a four-game losing streak and it appears that they will miss the postseason once again. However, the Bulls are 16-12 at home, which is why beating them might be challenging.

Having played in the East for a couple of years, Kevin Durant is familiar with the Bulls. He even played against Chicago shortly before getting injured, dropping 44 points on 15-for-22 shooting.

#3 Dallas Mavericks, March 5

Coming back against the Dallas Mavericks would be incredible from a personal point of view. Not only are the Suns and the Mavs similar in terms of strength, but the game would also pit KD against his former teammate, Kyrie Irving.

Both Irving and Durant were traded before the trade deadline and fans can't wait to see their first matchup against each other. If the 13-time All-Star gets healthy soon, it won't be surprising if he returns against the Mavericks.

