Where to buy clothes and shoes in NBA 2K22?

The jury is currently out on NBA 2K22 as fans rush to figure out the latest edition of the NBA 2K series with its range of new features, customizations and other new additions. Like every year, the MyCareer mode in particular appears to be the one game mode that has undergone the most transformation.

The all-new City in the MyPlayer mode and a range of new activities and quests has resulted in a Sims-esque feel to NBA 2K22. NBA 2K22 allows gamers to add a range of customizations to their MyPlayer characters. Apart from clothes and shoes, players can get tattoos for their characters by visiting the in-game tattoo parlor, also part of the Promenade location in NBA 2K22. The following article looks at everything gamers need to know related to clothing and shoes in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22: Where to buy shoes and clothes from?

NBA 2K22 has the following branded accessories available to be bought in MyPlayer mode. Players will need to use their Virtual Currency to buy the items.

· 2HR Set

· After School Special

· ?

· B/R (Bleacher Report)

· Billionaire Boys Club

· Blue the great

· Boss

· Bricks & Wood

· Butter

· Carrots

· Circulate

· Color Blind

· Concepts

· Crocs

· Daniel Patrick

· Dim Mak

· Do Not Disturb

· GLD

· Grungy Gentlemen

· Herschel

· Hyperfly

· Islide

· Just Don

· Kidsuper Studios

· Last Heavy

· The Marathon Clothing

· Market

· Overtime

· Octobers Very Own (OVO)

· Palm Angels

· Patta

· Pigalle

· Slam

· Solefly

· Stay Cool

· Tfiom

· Union

· Vistitor

· Wolverhampton Wanderers

Luka Doncic is rated 94 in NBA 2K22.

In order to buy clothing and shoes from the above brands, players will need to follow specific steps with respect to their consoles. For gamers who are playing NBA 2K22 on a next-generation console, all clothing stores can be visited by simply navigating the all-new City. All the stores can be found between the Western Wild Cats and South City Vipers locations, with a range of stores selling exclusive brands while others carry multiple brands at the same time.

Also Read

Natram 🇨🇦 @natram1017 Wolverhampton Wanderers somehow made it’s way onto nba 2k22’s clothing brand 😂 Wolverhampton Wanderers somehow made it’s way onto nba 2k22’s clothing brand 😂 https://t.co/v9RQlaj9lU

For gamers playing on a current-gen console such as Xbox One or PS4, the stores can be found on the Promenade at the Cancha del mar location, which can be accessed by selecting deck four at an elevator by loading into the neighborhood. From there, individual stores can be visited to check out the range of accessories that they are selling. Of course, players might have to collect a lot of VC before doing so.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar