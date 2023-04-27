Where did Dwyane Wade live? Taking a closer look at Heat legend's $22 million Miami mansion he sold

Dwyane Wade is a Miami legend, yet he doesn't live in the city. The 3-time NBA champion has turned the Miami Heat into one of the best franchises, but he refuses to live in Florida due to anti-LGBTQ bills.

As many basketball fans are already aware, D-Wade is the father of Zaya Wade, a transgender woman. Zaya's transition has received a lot of criticism, which is why the basketball legend decided to live in a state that doesn't discriminate against trans people.

Not only does Dwyane Wade not live in Florida, but he's far from it. The 13-time All-Star reportedly lives in California, but his Miami mansion has also caught a lot of attention.

Dwyane Wade is a resident of Hidden Hills, California

The former Miami Heat shooting guard owns several properties across the country. However, his Miami Beach mansion is arguably the most amazing one. The 12,000-square-foot residence has a lot of amenities, including a pool, full-sized basketball court, private dock, and more.

The waterfront property, located in Biscayne Bay, was sold for $22 million in 2021. Wade originally asked for $32.5 million for the mansion, but he settled for less money. Despite this, he still turned a profit as he purchased the property for $10.6 million in 2010.

Over the years, the 13-time All-Star has renovated his Miami home, adding a wine cellar and a movie theater. The property also has a pool, cabana, and a private dock.

Wade's former property has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, along with a terrace and salon. Unsurprisingly, the two-story mansion also has a full-sized basketball court with a Miami Heat theme.

With windows overlooking Biscayne Bay, the waterfront property is a sight to behold.

Wade's property was located in Biscayne Bay and was sold for $22 million (Image via Wikimedia)

Florida's anti-LGBTQ bills are a big reason why Dwyane Wade sold his wonderful property and decided to live somewhere else. Many fans incorrectly assume that the basketball legend now lives in Utah, which is not the case.

Wade purchased an ownership stake of the Utah Jazz in 2021. While he's attended many games for the team, the truth is that his current residence is located further south.

The 41-year-old former athlete has lived in California for the past four years. Wade and Gabrielle Union first lived in Sherman Oaks, a Los Angeles neighborhood, where they owned a $5.5-million property.

The couple moved to Hidden HIlls in 2020, after purchasing a 17,000-square-foot property worth $17.9 million. The gated community has many other celebrities and former athletes, from Drake and Nicki Minaj to Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan.

