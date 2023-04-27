Where does Dwyane Wade live now? Reasons behind leaving Florida spark online debate

Dwyane Wade moved out of Florida due to his family not feeling accepted in the state. Florida leaders have recently been passing laws and polices against the LGBTQ+ community in the state.

"That's another reason why I don't live in that state," Wade said. "A lot of people don't know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions. I mean, obviously, the tax is great, having Wade County is great, but my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there." (h/t People.com)

Wade has a daughter, Zaya, who came out as a transgender in 2020. His wife, Gabrielle Union, is also a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and supported his decision to take the family out of Florida.

The three-time NBA champion made his name in South Beach and is considered a Miami Heat legend. However, family comes first and he'll do what's best for them.

Where does Dwyane Wade live now?

Dwyane Wade at the 2023 NBA All Star Game

According to Sports Illustrated, Dwyane Wade and his family currently lives in California. Wade moved his family out of Florida back in 2019 and has been a California resident for almost four years now.

The 13-time NBA All-Star and his wife Gabrielle Union first lived at a three-storey Mediterranean villa-style house in the San Fernando Valley. It has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and sits within three-quarters of an acre plot.

However, the couple decided to move after two years, purchasing an even bigger property in Hidden Hills for $17.9 million. The property is an estimated 22,000-square feet mansion inside one of the celebrity-filled areas in Los Angeles.

Despite moving out of Florida, Wade and his family visited the Miami Heat during Udonis Haslem's final regular season game. Wade and Haslem came to the Heat together, with Haslem playing the entirety of his career in Miami.

On the other hand, Wade bolted to the Chicago Bulls in 2016 before getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. He would return to Miami midway through the 2017-18 season before retiring in 2018. He's also currently a minority owner of the Utah Jazz.

Fans react to Dwyane Wade's reasons for moving out of Florida

Dwyane Wade playing for the Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade's revelation on why he moved out of Florida sparked an online debate on Twitter. Some fans are very supportive of Wade and his daughter, Zaya.

Here are some of the reactions supporting Wade's decision:

Boudreaux @lxrdVie @TheNBACentral @people He supports all members of his family so much. I admire him as a man for that. @TheNBACentral @people He supports all members of his family so much. I admire him as a man for that.

Mark Smith @MarkSmith_0610 @TheNBACentral @people Good man, good family. If only everyone were so lucky to have parents like them. @TheNBACentral @people Good man, good family. If only everyone were so lucky to have parents like them.

However, not everyone agreed with the Miami Heat legend's reasons.

Bobby @keep_wolin @TheNBACentral @people your family would be accepted only by fakers who hate you and themselves @TheNBACentral @people your family would be accepted only by fakers who hate you and themselves

jason shockley @Jshockley25 @TheNBACentral @people Lol.. they literally accept everyone way more than any other place and don’t put restrictions on anyone @TheNBACentral @people Lol.. they literally accept everyone way more than any other place and don’t put restrictions on anyone

