Where to find Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K23: All locations explored

Ronnie 2K will be one of the most important characters to find on your NBA 2K23 journey if you want to have maximum choices at critical stages. Typically, you can have only one build in your MyPlayer option.

For those unaware, MyPlayer lets you create a virtual representation of yourself and take him to become a basketball pro. Builds are naturally quite important as they determine what kind of an athlete you go on to become.

To have more options for your player builds, Ronnie 2K is your go-to man. The first task is finding him, which could be quite confusing as the character appears at four different locations. So, let's go through where Ronnie 2K will be in NBA 2K23.

All Ronnie 2K locations in NBA 2K23

First location – 65 overall

Ronnie 2K can be found on the northeast part of the map, but he’ll only appear when your character has reached an overall 65 or higher. Find the Knights Station icon on the map, and the Northside Knights zone will be to its left. You can find the character wearing a bright pink hoodie beside a dumpster. Speak with him for a customized t-shirt you can wear in NBA 2K23.

Second location – 75 overall

Take the train and go to the West Mall station. He can be found in the eastern part between the Finders Keepers and Embellish stores. You can choose where you spawn when you enter the city.

Third location – 88 overall

Go to the North station situated west of the Northside Knights zone. Locate a large 2K Sports sign, and Ronnie stands directly underneath. The third reward now lets you go shirtless in matches.

Fourth location – 90 overall

Go to the South City Vipers zone in the southwest part of the city. Ronnie 2K can be found right at the entrance of the Vipers zone, and he will gift you the Rebirth ability.

What does the Rebirth ability do in NBA 2K23?

Put simply, the Rebirth ability allows you to create a second MyPlayer that can be used in the MyCareer mode. This additional character is leveled to a 90 overall and has several unlocked badges.

Do note that you’ll still need around 200,000 VC to upgrade all the stats and allow it to fulfill its potential. However, it’s an excellent way to have an alternate character without going through the rigorous grind you’ve already done once.

