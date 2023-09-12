Where did Kevin Porter Jr. play college basketball? Former Trojans' NCAAB stats explored in wake of recent arrest

Kevin Porter Jr., the Rockets shooting guard has been active in the league for a while, though his game wasn't as recognized early in his career. Porter Jr. was born on May 4, 2000, in Seattle, Washington. Growing up, playing for the Rainier Beach High School, Porter Jr., was a solid player, putting up fantastic numbers.

Porter was a four-star recruit going into college, committing to the University of Southern California. He was also rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports. In 2018, Porter Jr. made his debut for the Trojans. As a freshman, Kevin averaged 9.5 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Porter Jr. was a decent player, though the Trojans didn't exactly have a great season.

Kevin Porter Jr. (USC Trojans)

The Trojans missed the tournament in 2019, finishing with a record of 16-17, being the 8th seed in the Pac-12. Porter, on the other hand, was declared for the 2019 NBA Draft. Kevin Porter Jr. was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks but was later traded to the Cavs in a three-team trade.

In his rookie season, Porter came off the bench, putting up 10 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Later on, Porter was traded to the Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season. Kevin's career took a turn in Houston.

Kevin Porter Jr. had an altercation with the Rockets Assistant Coach

While Porter Jr. was making noise playing for the Rockets G-League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, he also made frequent appearances in the NBA. During the 2021-22 season, Kevin Porter Jr. was involved in a verbal altercation with the Rockets assistant coach along with Christian Wood. Both players received a one-game suspension by head coach, Stephen Silas two days later.

Kevin Porter Jr.

However, this wasn't the only time Porter was caught in a controversy. Following his rookie season, Kevin was arrested on a weapons charge which was later declined by the jury. Recently, Porter Jr. was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Indiana Fever v New York Liberty

His girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, is a WNBA player and is currently a free agent. As per the reports, Gondrezick had bruises and a broken bone when she was taken to the hospital. Porter Jr. was arrested on September 11th, as the NBA and the concerned authorities continued their investigation. KPJ finished the 2022-23 season, averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, the best season of his career so far.