Where are they now?: All 2013 NBA Draft picks selected above Giannis Antetokounmpo

The 2013 NBA Draft produced one of the league's best players today in Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was taken as the 15th overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks, and he turned out to be the right pick for them.

He was named as the Most Improved Player in 2017. Since then, he has been a seven-time All-Star, been named the league's MVP twice, the Defensive Player of the Year once, and he has led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA Championship wherein he also secured the Finals MVP award. These accolades are not bad at all for the 15th overall pick.

A quick look at all the players who were drafted before Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2013 NBA Draft

Giannis Antetokounmpo has certainly carved out an incredible NBA career, and he isn't done yet. The 28-year-old Greek superstar has certainly set himself apart as the best player to come out of the 2013 draft class, and some might wonder how he ended up falling so far in the draft and what happened to everyone that was drafted ahead of him.

Not everyone who was drafted before Giannis Antetokounmpo had a successful NBA career, here is a look at where they are now.

#1 - Anthony Bennett

Anthony Bennet was taken first over giuys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo

Anthony Bennet turned out to be one of the biggest busts in the NBA. The last time he was on an NBA Roster was with the Brooklyn Nets in 2016 but was waived before the season was over.

He recently signed to play for a team in the Taiwanese professional league.

#2 - Victor Oladipo

One of the other All-Stars of this class aside from Giannis Antetokoumpo

Victor Oladipo is one of the players from the 2013 draft who made an All-Star team aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately, injuries have taken a toll on his career.

He was recently traded by the Miami Heat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

#3 - Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr. is an NBA Champion

The number three overall pick, Otto Porter Jr., became an NBA journeyman. He has already played for five NBA teams and was even a key member of the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship.

He is currently under contract with the Toronto Raptors. He had to go through a foot surgery in January, which cost him the rest of the season.

#4 - Cody Zeller

Cody Zeller with the Trail Blazers

Cody Zeller has developed into a solid backup center and was a member of the Miami Heat team that made it to the 2023 NBA Finals. Last off-season, he signed a contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

#5 - Alex Len

Alex Len with the Sacramento Kings

Alex Len is another player who has turned into a backup center in the NBA. He has played for five different teams and is currently with the Sacramento Kings.

#6 - Nerlens Noel

Nerlens Noel is an NBA journeyman

Nerlens Noel was projected to go first in his draft class but fell to number six. He has played for seven NBA teams and is currently with the Kings.

#7 - Ben Mclemore

Ben Mclemore with the TrailBlazers

Unlike Noel and Len, Ben Mclemore started his career with the Kings. He also played for four other NBA teams but is now playing overseas in Greece.

#8 - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

KCP has one more championship than Giannis Antetokounmpo

The league values 3-and-D players, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has established himself as one of the most solid 3-and-D guys. He won his second NBA title with the Denver Nuggets and is still with them.

#9 - Trey Burke

Trey Burke with the Philadelphia 76ers

Trey Burke has transitioned between playing for an NBA team and a G-league affiliate throughout his professional career. He was recently acquired by the G-league's Stockton Kings.

#10 - CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum is one of the pure scorers in the league

CJ McCollum is one of the best scorers to have never made an All-Star team. After playing for the Portland TrailBlazers for nine seasons, McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans and is still with the team today.

#11 - Michael Carter-Williams

Michael Carter-Williams was better than Giannis Antetokounmpo in their rookie year

Michael Carter-Williams won Rookie of the Year for this draft class, but he never turned into an All-Star. He has been with the Orlando Magic since 2019.

#12 - Steven Adams

Steven Adams is a solid NBA Center

Steven Adams has become a league-wide fan favorite. He is one of the best rebounders in the NBA and is currently playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

#13 - Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk is part of Canada's squad for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Kelly Olynyk has had a solid career as a roleplayer and occasional starter in the NBA. He is a part of the Utah Jazz squad and is also currently playing for Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup.

#14 - Shabazz Muhammad

Shabazz Muhammad was taken directly before Giannis Antetokounmpo

The last player taken before Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shabazz Muhammad has been out of the league since 2018.

He is now playing overseas in China for the Guangdong Southern Tigers.

These are all the players taken ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2013 NBA Draft. Aside from Giannis and Oladipo, this draft class only produced three All-Stars with the third being Rudy Gobert who was taken 27th overall.

