Where does Russell Westbrook's contract with LA Lakers rank amongst worst-value contracts in the current NBA after recent resurgence?

LA Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's contract for this year (team-high $47.1 million) was considered almost unmovable to start the season. Westbrook had been playing a selfish style of basketball with poor shooting efficiency in LA.

He had also previously refused to come off the bench. However, Westbrook has since accepted his new bench role and thrived, averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game through 16 games. As a result, Russell Westbrook’s contract is not looking so bad anymore and there are rumors that the Lakers may even keep him all season.

So on that note, here are some longer NBA contracts that are looking arguably worse than Russell Westbrook's contract for this season.

Current NBA contracts that might be worse value than Russell Westbrook's contract

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook

Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic - 3 years, $23.4 million guaranteed

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac showed a lot of promise as a defender over his first three seasons in the NBA. However, he hasn’t played since the 2019-2020 season due to injuries, including a torn ACL. The Magic are still paying Isaac $17.4 million per season until the 2024-2025 season though. Only $23.4 million of that is guaranteed, but the Magic have still basically been paying Isaac to do nothing for a while now.

Davis Bertans, Dallas Mavericks - 3 years, $44 million guaranteed

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans used to be one of the best shooters in the league. During the 2019-2020 season with Washington, he shot 42.4% from 3-point range on 8.7 attempts per game. However, now he is playing like a fringe NBA player for Dallas.

Bertans is averaging just 4.1 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game on 42.9% shooting this season for the Mavericks. Despite his inefectiveness, he is still being paid $16 million this season and $44 million guaranteed until the 2024-2025 season.

Evan Fournier, New York Knicks - 3 years, 55.9 million guaranteed

New York Knicks shooting guard Evan Fournier

New York Knicks veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier fell out of the Knicks rotation last month. He hasn't played for nine straight games. In the games he has played, Fournier is averaging just 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 34.4% shooting. However, Fournier is still earning $18 million this season and a guaranteed $55.9 until the 2024-2025 season.

Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets - 2 years, $61.6 million guaranteed

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has been fairly productive when he’s been on the court. However, he has become one of the most injury-prone players in the league. Hayward has played in just 104 games for the Hornets since 2020-2021 and missed 71 games.

He is currently out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Despite always being unavailable, Hayward is making $30.1 million this season and a guaranteed $61.6 million until the end of next season.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat - 4 years, $64.4 million guaranteed

Miami Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson also used to be one of the best shooters in the league. He shot 44.6% from deep on 8.3 attempts per game in the 2019-2020 season.

However, Robinson is now averaging just 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on 31.5% shooting from deep. Despite his shooting struggles, Robinson is still getting paid $16.9 million this season and $64.4 million guaranteed until the 2025-2026 season.

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers - 2 years, $76.9 million guaranteed

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is having a decent season, averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. However, Harris is getting paid like a star at $37.6 million this season and a guaranteed $76.9 million until the end of next season. This comes despite him being Philly’s fourth option when the team is healthy.

Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets - 3 years, $113.7 million guaranteed

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons used to be considered one of the best defenders in the NBA. However, injuries have slowed him down in recent seasons.

He is dealing with both knee and calf injuries and is currently day-to-day. Simmons is averaging just 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season. He is being paid $35.5 million this season and a guaranteed $113.7 million until the 2024-2025 season.

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves - 4 years, $123 million guaranteed

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star center Rudy Gobert

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for All-Star big man Rudy Gobert this past offseason to improve their defense. Instead, Gobert’s fit in Minnesota has been questionable.

The Timberwolves (11-11) are 10th in the Western Conference. They also rank outside of the top 10 in team defensive rating. Gobert is set to earn $38.2 million this season and $123 million guaranteed until the 2025-2026 season.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls - 5 years, $166.2 million guaranteed

Chicago Bulls All-Star Shooting guard Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is having a disappointing season. He is averaging just 20.9 points per game on 40.7% shooting. The Bulls (9-12) are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls recently extended LaVine's contract. He is making $37.1 million this season and a massive $166.2 million guaranteed until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

Watch the below video for similar NBA contracts.

Also read this: LA Lakers Rumors: Team prefers trading Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn over Russell Westbrook

Or this: Looking at major endorsements that have contributed to Russell Westbrook's net worth of $79.2 million

Poll : 0 votes