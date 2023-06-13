Where is Sian Cotton now? Exploring the current whereabouts of one of Lebron James' childhood friends

His name is Sian Cotton. And he is a big part of the success story we all now know as LeBron James. But who really is this man who holds a special place in James’ heart? What is his connection to one of the NBA’s biggest-ever sensations? Where is he today? And what has he been up to?

Who is Sian Cotton and what is his relationship with LeBron James?

If you’re a fan of LeBron James’ and you have taken your time to follow his career trajectory, you have probably heard of the Fab Five. They were members of the high school basketball team that, along with James, conquered the state of Ohio in the early 2000s.

Sian Cotton was an important member of this group. He was raised by his dad, Lee Cotton Jr. in Akron, Ohio. He, Dru “Lil Dru” Joyce, Willie McGee and LeBron James were all friends as kids. Sian Cotton was initially more inclined toward football, but with James' influence, he picked up basketball and excelled in it as a part of the group.

These four enrolled at St Vincent-St Mary High School, where they were joined by Romeo Travis. They became known as the Fab Five. Together, they became a force on the high school basketball scene in Ohio and cast their names in gold.

Where is Sian Cotton now?

After they all departed high school, their individual lives took different paths. As for Sian Cotton, he was recruited by the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. However, he quit the sport and decided to focus instead on a music career.

Cotton has been working on making his way as a rapper. Unwittingly, his old childhood friend, James, would play a part in handing him his big break. He submitted his track for the NBA 2K14 game, and James just happened to be one of those curating the music for the game.

Of course, he recognized his old buddy’s voice, and the song was selected. After that, he and James would link up again in the studio to make a track they titled "Kingdom." The music was released in early 2015.

Cotton, now based in Ohio, has two kids, a son and a daughter. His daughter turned 17 last March, and there might be hopes of his son taking up a career in sports.

So inspiring was this group and their story that they were made the focus of a 2008 documentary, More Than a Game. This year, a full-length feature film, Shooting Stars, was released with their stories as the subject of the plot.

