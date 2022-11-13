Where does Steph Curry's shoes deal with Under Armour rank amongst greatest NBA shoe deals in history?

Steph Curry's shoe deal with Under Armour has been a hot topic in recent weeks. The Golden State Warriors guard has a lucrative deal with the footwear company, but it has the potential to skyrocket very soon.

Curry's current contract, which runs through 2024, was signed in 2013. When it expires, he is expected to sign a $1 billion lifetime contract with Under Armour, similar to what LeBron James did with Nike in 2015.

This article will compare Curry's shoe contract to other shoe deals. We will take a deeper look at the most lucrative deals NBA players have ever signed with footwear companies.

Steph Curry's shoes have made him rich, but his deal is not the biggest

Back in 2013, Nike had a chance to acquire Steph Curry, but the company totally botched the presentation. It appears that there was no interest in signing the Golden State Warriors guard as other players, such as Kevin Durant, were much more popular.

That year, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 22.9 points, which was his breakout season. Fortunately, Under Armour recognized his talent and shortly after, Curry became an icon for the footwear company.

Steph Curry's shoes have achieved a lot of success (Image via Getty Images)

Curry's current deal with the Baltimore-based company is worth $20 million per year, which makes him one of the top earners in the NBA. Thanks to this deal and his contract with the Warriors, Curry makes more than $90 million a year, according to Forbes.

When compared to other shoe deals in NBA history, Steph Curry's shoes make him the fourth-highest earner of all time. Unsurprisingly, Michael Jordan, who makes approximately $150 million a year off his shoes, is ranked first.

Both Curry and LeBron James have lucrative shoe deals (Image via Getty Images)

LeBron James' lifetime contract with Nike is valued at $32 million a year, which makes him second on the all-time list. The third position is taken by Curry's former teammate, Kevin Durant, and his $28-million Nike deal.

The two-time MVP is ranked fourth, ahead of James Harden ($14 million, Adidas), Zion Williamson ($12 million, Jordan), Dwyane Wade ($12 million, Li-Ning), and others.

Will Steph Curry get a $1 billion contract with Under Armour?

Curry's shoes and popularity are a big reason why Under Armour has become one of the most popular footwear companies over the past decade. Due to this, the Warriors guard will most likely get a $1 billion contract in 2024.

Curry is the most popular Under Armour athlete (Image via Getty Images)

This season, Curry is averaging a career-high 33.3 points on 52.6% shooting. At the age of 34, the Baby-Faced Assassin is still dominating the league and is one of its top MVP candidates.

Under Armour, on the other hand, is one of the biggest footwear companies in the world thanks to him. With a market cap of $3.94 billion, the company ranks ninth globally.

