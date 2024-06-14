Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals Game 4? TV, online streams and more details (June 14)

Game 4 of the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks' 2024 NBA Finals series takes place Friday. Boston will look to secure a 4-0 series sweep on the road and win its first championship since 2008.

Despite the series shifting to Dallas for Wednesday's Game 3 matchup and Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving scoring a game-high 35 points, the Celtics won 106-99. They did so without their starting center Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation.

Boston nearly relinquished a 21-point fourth-quarter lead, allowing Dallas to come within one point in the final minutes. However, Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic fouled out with just over four minutes remaining, limiting their late-game offensive attack. Meanwhile, the Celtics converted several clutch baskets down the stretch to hang on for a vital road victory.

They were led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum (31 points) and his co-star Jaylen Brown (30 points). The outing marked both players' first time scoring 30-plus points through three finals contests, allowing Boston to lock up a momentous 3-0 lead.

No NBA team has ever blown a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven playoff series (156-0). Thus, history suggests that the Celtics essentially have their 18th title in the bag. That would break their tie with the LA Lakers (17 championships) for the most in league history.

Boston is 15-2 this postseason, including 7-0 on the road. So, the Mavericks winning four consecutive games against the league's No. 1 team appears to be an insurmountable task.

However, Dallas still has the player most consider the series' best, Doncic, who expressed optimism following Game 3.

"It's not over till it's over. We just gotta believe," Doncic said.

The five-time All-Star is averaging a finals-leading 29.7 points per game on 47.3% shooting through three appearances. So, if he improves upon Wednesday's relatively sub-par 27-point performance on 40.7% shooting, the Mavericks may be able to extend the series.

When and where is Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Game 4?

Friday's contest between the Celtics and Mavericks takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Even with home-court advantage and desperation on their side, the Mavericks are only -1.0-point favorites.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Game 4?

Game 4 of the finals airs exclusively on ABC, with pregame coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET.

ABC's Game 3 finals telecast averaged 11,426,000 viewers, peaking at 13,926,000. Per Nielsen, that marked a 2.0% increase from last year's Game 3 finals viewership.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Game 4 live streaming details

Apart from cable, NBA fans can stream Game 4 online via FuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu +'s Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. Digital HDTV antennas can also be purchased to watch ABC and other local over-the-air channels.

Internationally, fans can stream the finals via NBA League Pass.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Game 4 radio broadcasts

Lastly, Game 4 will be covered via radio nationally on ESPN Radio and SiriusXM. Meanwhile, Boston and Dallas radio stations 98.5 The Sports Hub and 97.1 FM (English)/99.1 FM (Spanish) will broadcast the contest locally.

