Where & how to watch Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder: TV channel List, online live stream details, & start time

The Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder game is scheduled to take place on January 2 as part of the six-match slate by the NBA for their fans. This inter-conference matchup between the two title contenders is the first time they will meet in the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Boston Celtics are now riding a six-game winning streak and have not tasted defeat since December 19. Their current record stands at 26-6 and they are currently having the best win-loss card in the entire NBA.

On the other side of the fence, the OKC Thunder are on a four-game winning streak and open up the year by hosting this encounter. They recently beat the Brooklyn Nets by a margin of 16 points.

When and where is Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder game

Game Day/Date: Tuesday, January 2

Start Time: The match commences at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Game Arena/Location: The match is scheduled to take place at Paycom Center, located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

TV Channel: The match will be broadcasted on Bally Sports OK and NBC Sports Boston.

Ticket Details: Tickets for the Boston Celtics vs. OKC Thunder game are available with prices ranging from $40 to $1,299. All tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder

This matchup between the Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder is one of the most anticipated games of January 2. These two teams have been proving themselves as title contenders and this could even be an NBA Finals matchup.

Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are on the MVP conversation with the way they are leading their teams and both players will have something to prove in this upcoming game.

Chet Holmgren will also get to test his defensive skills against Kristaps Porzingis as he only has a few people to look up to with his height.

What Channel is Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder Game Today?

The Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder game will be televised on Bally Sports OK and NBC Sports Boston, the official broadcast partner of the Celtics.

Radio channel for Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder game today?

You can catch the game broadcast by tuning in to SiriusXM, WWLS/WKY and Rock 92.9.

Online live streaming details

The Celtics vs. Thunder matchup will be available for online live streaming. The most popular and accessible option is through an NBA League Pass subscription, with alternative choices including Fubo TV and YouTube TV.