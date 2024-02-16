Where to watch Day 1 of 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend (February 16)? TV details, online streams and more

The festivities for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend commence on Feb. 16 in Indianapolis, offering a plethora of exciting activities for the league's devoted fans to enjoy. From the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game to team practices and Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame press conferences, here's your guide for tuning in to Day 1's events.

NBA All-Star Weekend Day 1: NBA Rising Stars practice

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Rising Stars practice will take place at Gainbridge Field House and will feature all the participating teams coached by Pau Gasol, Jalen Rose, Detlef Shrempf and Tamika Catchings.

Team Pau will be bannered by San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller while Team Tamika is headed by 2023 ROY Paolo Banchero together with Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

Team Jalen has the OKC young duo of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams while Team Deflef features G-League Ignite talents Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis.

For those who want to see a preview before the Rising Stars challenge, the practices can be seen through an NBA League Pass subscription. It can also be watched through cable providers that have NBA TV.

NBA All-Star Weekend Day 1: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame news conference

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame will give its announcements at the NBA All-Star Weekend during a press conference at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Just recently, it announced a new set of eligible players and teams that can be inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame. Among them are Vince Carter, Bill Laimbeer, Mike Fratello and the 2008 US Olympic Men's Basketball Team.

The live broadcast of the press conference can be witnessed through NBA TV as well as an NBA League Pass subscription.

NBA All-Star Weekend Day 1: NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

The main event for NBA All-Star Weekend Day 1 will be the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game which will feature ESPN First Take's Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe as the head coaches.

Among the players on Stephen A. Smith's team are Metta World Peace, C.J. Stroud, Jack Ryan, Gianmarco Tamberi, AJ McLean, Tristan Jass, Kwame Onwuachi, Adam Blackstone, Natasha Cloud and Jennifer Hudson. Joining Smith as assistant coaches are rapper Lil Wayne and A'Ja Wilson.

For Team Sharpe, the roster includes Conor Daly, Walker Hayes, Kai Cenat, Quincy Isaiah, Anuel AA, Lilly Singh, Jewell Lloyd, Micah Parsons, Dylan Wang and SiR. Football legend Payton Manning and rapper 50 Cent will help out as assistant coaches.

The action can be seen through the live ESPN television broadcast and on the ESPN app via subscription. NBA League Pass will also feature the game for their online audience.