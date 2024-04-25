Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers NBA Playoffs game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers matchup is one of the highlights of the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Lakers will try to bounce back from the devastating, gut-wrenching loss at the hand of Jamal Murray's buzzer beater in Game 2. The Lakers gave everything they had only to fall short to the Nuggets for the 10th straight time. They will try to stay in the series with a win at home in Game 3 on Thursday.

The game tips off at 10 p.m. EDT. It will air nationally on TNT. The Lakers are a short -1.5-point favorite at home.

Denver may have already defeated the Lakers in the soul-crushing loss in Game 2. It will take a monumental effort for the Lakers to rebound and find a way to take down the seemingly unstoppable defending champions.

The Nuggets are healthy. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are game-time decisions but are likely to play. The Lakers will be without Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood once again.

LA will hope Game 2 D’Angelo Russell shows up and not the Game 1 version. Russell went 6-of-20 for 13 points in the first loss. He bounced back strong, going 7-of-11 from 3-point range in Game 2. He also made a clutch layup down the stretch, as the Lakers almost pulled off the stunning upset.

LA will also hope Anthony Davis can repeat his first-half efficiency from last game. However, Davis shrunk in the second half when Aaron Gordon became his primary defender. Davis will need to figure out how to score on Gordon for LA to win.

When and Where is Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers?

Game Day: Thursday, April 25

Start Time: 10 p.m. EDT

Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

Tickets: Tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster or on resale sites like Vivid Seats for as low as $156.

How To Watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers TV Channel List

The game will air nationally on TNT in the United States. It will also air on TruTV. It will also air on Spectrum Sportsnet in the LA area. The game can be found on Altitude sports in the Denver area.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Radio Stations

The game will air on SiriusXM NBA Radio. It will air on ESPN LA 710 am and 1330 KWKW in Los Angeles. It will air on Altitude Sports 92.5 fm in Denver.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Live Streaming Details

The game can be streamed on MAX with a subscription through the B/R Sports Add-on. It can also be seen on the TNT app. In the LA area, it can be streamed with Spectrum Sportsnet+.

