Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies? TV details, streaming options and more (Nov. 17) | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies will lock horns in what promises to be an exciting matchup on Sunday, marking their first meeting of the season. Both Western Conference teams have had respectable starts to the campaign.

The Nuggets’ five-game winning streak came to an end in their previous outing, a 101-94 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA Cup game. Mike Malone’s squad currently sits sixth in the conference standings with a 7-4 record.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are on a two-game losing streak, with their most recent defeat coming against the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Cup matchup on Friday. Taylor Jenkins’ team holds a 7-6 record and is currently ranked eighth in the Western Conference.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic is doubtful for the game due to personal reasons, while Memphis’ Ja Morant has been ruled out with a hip injury.

Here’s a closer look at how fans can catch the Nuggets vs. Grizzlies game live across various platforms.

When and where is Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. PT).

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

Fans can catch the Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game live on ALT (local) and FanDuel Sports Network (local). The pre-game coverage will begin one hour before tip off.

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies streaming details

For streaming options, the game will be available on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website, though regional restrictions may apply.

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Head-To-Head Record

The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have crossed swords against each other 106 times, with the Nuggets holding a clear advantage in the head-to-head series. Denver has secured 66 victories, while Memphis has won 40 games.

Last season, the two teams met four times, with the Nuggets emerging victorious in all four matchups.

