Where to watch NBA 2023 Draft Lottery: TV Channel, broadcast, live stream details and more

The NBA draft lottery is at 8 p.m. Tuesday, airing on ESPN. It can also be streamed on WatchESPN, the ESPN app or SlingTV.

The lottery balls will be revealed in the televised ceremony by NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum. The teams will find out which receives the No. 1 draft pick as the first 14 picks are all decided.

The draft lottery is comprised of the 14 teams that did not make the playoffs. That includes the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, who lost in the play-in tournament.

How does the lottery work?

The lottery determines the first 14 picks of the 2023 NBA draft. The draft will be on June 22.

The lottery ball drawing determines the first four draft picks. The remainder of the 14 lottery teams are then put in position by regular season record, with the worst team remaining picking at fifth and the best record picking at 14th.

The television show is just the reveal. The actual lottery ball takes place in a room right before the broadcast. The results are then shown live by opening the envelopes holding the results. NBA officials and team representatives witness the selection process. The accounting firm Ernst & Young validates the proceedings.

There are 14 ping-pong balls placed in the lottery machine and randomly selected. There are 1,001 possible combinations when four balls are drawn out of 14, without regard to their order of selection.

According to the official NBA page, here's how the lottery ball selection works:

“The drawing process occurs in the following manner: All 14 balls are placed in the lottery machine and they are mixed for 20 seconds, and then the first ball is removed. The remaining balls are mixed in the lottery machine for another 10 seconds, and then the second ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the third ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the fourth ball is drawn. The team that has been assigned that combination will receive the No. 1 pick.”

The results are sealed, and the representatives on the broadcast are not aware of the results. Deputy commissioner Tatum is also in the dark, and everyone on the broadcast sees the results for the first time during the broadcast.

The chase for Victor Wembanyama

The 19-year-old French super prospect Victor Wembanyama is the expected No. 1 pick. Teams have been salivating over the talents of the 7-footer for years. Wembanyama is expected to be a franchise player immediately.

He possesses the size to tower over most on the court. He also has a smooth jumper and can shoot from 3-point range. Despite his size and length, he also has guard-like handles.

Wembanyama is also a force on defense. He is a great rim protector and has the athleticism to be an effective shot blocker in the league.

