Where to watch today's NBA games? TV details, online streams and more for NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals (Dec. 4)

The NBA In-Season Tournament’s quarterfinals starts on Monday with a primetime doubleheader. Kicking off the schedule is a clash between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers. This will be followed by a match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings.

The In-Season Tournament has reached its knockout stage, meaning it will operate under a single-elimination format moving forward. So, the winner of each quarterfinal matchup will advance directly to the semifinals.

Given the excitement surrounding the tournament’s knockout rounds, many fans have been wondering where they can watch each game. So, on that note, here are the details for Monday’s matchups:

Where to watch today's NBA In-Season Tournament games?

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers

Monday’s matchup between the Celtics and the Pacers tips off at 7:30 pm EST at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be the first game of TNT’s nationally televised doubleheader.

The contest will also air locally on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Indiana. Additionally, it can be streamed on various streaming services that carry TNT, including Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity.

The Pacers, led by star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, are coming off a perfect 4-0 finish in group play in Eastern Conference Group A. They recorded a +39 point differential over four games to win their group and secure the East’s second seed.

Meanwhile, the Celtics, led by star wing Jaylen Brown, won East Group C with a 3-1 record and a +27 point differential. In doing so, they obtained the conference’s third seed.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings

Monday’s matchup between the Pelicans and the Kings tips off at 10 p.m. EST at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It will be the second game of TNT’s nationally televised doubleheader.

The contest will also air locally on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports New Orleans. Additionally, it can be streamed on streaming services that carry TNT, including Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity.

The Kings, led by star point guard De’Aaron Fox, went undefeated (4-0) to win Western Conference Group C. They also finished with a +30 point differential, good for the West’s second seed.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans, led by star forward Zion Williamson, won West Group B with a 3-1 record. They finished with a +33 point differential, winning the Conference’s third seed.

