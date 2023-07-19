Which are the best LA Lakers players' moments of all time? All you need to know

The LA Lakers stand tall as one of the most successful franchises in NBA history, having clinched an impressive 17 championships, which puts them on par with the Boston Celtics. While the organization's executives play a crucial role in managing the team, it's the exceptional performance of their players that truly propels them to greatness.

With that in mind, we want to take a look at some of the best LA Lakers players' moments in history. Given how rich the Lakers' history is, there are just too many moments to name. Having said that, we'll break it down to the five best moments of all time.

Top 5 LA Lakers players' best moments of all time

1) Shaq and Kobe three-peat

Shaq and Kobe Three-peat

From 2000-2002, the LA Lakers became the fifth team in NBA history to achieve a championship three-peat. It was a long time coming considering how the organization has done everything in their power to acquire a superstar like Shaquille O'Neal and draft one of the best prospects Kobe Bryant.

When Kobe and Shaq both made their arrival in 1996, many great things were expected from them. The duo initially struggled to deliver on expectations to the point that O'Neal wanted to quit. However, thanks to some mentoring from Jerry West, the superstar duo stayed locked in and eventually achieved their dreams of winning championship gold in three consecutive seasons.

2) Kobe wins without Shaq

Kobe Bryant

After Shaquille O'Neal's departure from the LA Lakers, Kobe Bryant faced one of the most difficult periods in his illustrious career. Not only did he have to navigate personal challenges, including legal issues in Colorado, but he also experienced the disappointment of losing in the NBA Finals to the Detroit Pistons. To compound matters, the Lakers underwent significant changes as Coach Phil Jackson left the team alongside Shaq's departure to the Miami Heat.

These circumstances placed Kobe in a daunting position filled with uncertainty and adversity. Critics questioned his ability to capture another NBA championship without the presence of Shaq by his side, casting doubts on his potential for success.

However, in 2009, Kobe silenced the critics and achieved redemption. With his LA Lakers teammates, he emerged triumphant in the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic. This victory served as a pivotal moment for Kobe, allowing him to step out from Shaq's shadow and solidify his own enduring legacy. The taste of redemption proved to be exceptionally gratifying, serving as a testament to his unwavering resilience and unwavering determination.

3) LeBron and AD wins the title for Kobe in 2020

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

The 2020 NBA title is one of the most meaningful championships the LA Lakers have ever won. This was a year of hardships as the entire world stopped due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. To make things worse, Laker legend Kobe Bryant passed away from a helicopter crash that same year. This led to LeBron James and the Lakers promising to bring home the gold for Kobe.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis did just that as they were able to secure the title against the Miami Heat in the infamous NBA Bubble. While many basketball fans don't want to consider the 2020 title as legitimate, no one can deny how difficult it must've been for the Lakers to soldier through everything they had to deal with prior to the Bubble.

4) LA Lakers beat the Boston Celtics in 2010

Lakers vs Celtics 2010 NBA Finals

The 2010 NBA Finals marked another chapter in the long-standing rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. This time, the Lakers emerged victorious, reclaiming their place at the top.

The series between the two teams was a back-and-forth affair, filled with excitement and intensity, ultimately building up to the highly anticipated Game 7 showdown.

It was a significant moment for Lakers Coach Phil Jackson, who had never been involved in a Game 7 situation before. The weight of their previous defeat to the Celtics in the 2008 NBA Finals added an extra layer of motivation for the Lakers, as they aimed to avenge their loss and prove themselves on the biggest stage.

While Kobe Bryant was undoubtedly the focal point of the Lakers' offense, it was Ron Artest who delivered a pivotal three-point shot that turned the tide in their favor. Artest's clutch performance played a crucial role in the Lakers' remarkable comeback victory, etching his name in NBA history as one of the key contributors to their triumph.

5) 33 consecutive wins

1972 LA Lakers

Back in 1972, Jerry West guided the Lakers to an astonishing 69-win season, setting a new NBA record at the time. Even more impressive was their astonishing streak of 33 consecutive wins, a feat that remains unmatched to this day. Though the 1996 Chicago Bulls eventually surpassed their regular-season win record, the Lakers' unprecedented streak of victories still stands as a testament to their unparalleled dominance.

