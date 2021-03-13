Which channel is Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 12th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will visit the FedExForum on Friday to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The Denver Nuggets have recovered after a poor start to their season. Their duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic has been performing amazingly, leading the Denver Nuggets to fifth spot in a stacked competitive Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant and co. aren't doing too bad themselves. Although they have had many games postponed due to COVID-19, they remain resilient in the face of difficulties. The Memphis Grizzlies are on a .515 record on the season after winning four of their last six games.

At what time will the Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies game tip-off?

USA: Friday, March 12th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET.

India: Saturday, March 13th, 2021; 6:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies game?

The Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup will be locally broadcast on Altitude and FOX Sports Southeast (Local TV).

The game will also be available on radio at ESPN 92.9 FM / 680 AM and KKSE 950 AM. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Denver Nuggets - Team News

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

The Denver Nuggets are grappling with a bevy of injuries to key players. With may players unavailable to take on the Memphis Grizzlies, the Denver Nuggets could likely suffer due to the lack of depth in their roster.

Defending the paint and taking care of the ball are two keys to tonight's matchup! #MileHighBasketball https://t.co/WBCyqbgaGm — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 12, 2021

Gary Harris is ruled out due to a thigh injury, while JaMychal Green and Paul Millsap are sidelined due to shoulder and knee injuries, respectively.

Moreover, COVID-19 protocols have led to RJ Hampton being ruled out and Markus Howard being listed as questionable.

Injured: Gary Harris, JaMychal Green, Paul Millsap.

Doubtful: Markus Howard.

Unavailable: RJ Hampton.

Memphis Grizzlies - Team News

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are having a few injury issues of their own as well.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to be sidelined due to a knee injury. Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian has reported that Jackson Jr.'s status will be updated in a few weeks' time.

Meanwhile, guard Grayson Allen is ruled out of yet another game due to the league's concussion protocols. He did not play against the Washington Wizards as well,and his status for this game is unknown too.

Injured: Jaren Jackson, Jr.

Doubtful: Grayson, Allen.

Unavailable: None.