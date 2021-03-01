Which channel is Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - March 1st l NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center tonight in what is expected to be an enthralling encounter between two good offensive teams.

The Hornets have a 16-17 record and occupy the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are 6th in the West thanks to an 18-14 record.

At what time will the Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers game start?

Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors

USA- Monday, March 1st, 10:30 PM Eastern Time

India- Tuesday, March 2nd, 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time

Where to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers game?

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

The game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers will be televised nationally by NBA TV, and locally by FOX Sports Southeast Charlotte and NBC Sports Northwest. For international audiences, the match will be broadcast live the NBA League Pass.

Charlotte Hornets: Team News

The Charlotte Hornets will be missing offseason acquisition Gordon Hayward for tonight's game as he is sidelined with a hand injury. Cody Zeller continues to miss games due to a hip issue. Point guards Devonte' Graham and Grant Riller will also sit this one out due to knee injuries.

Caleb Martin is expected to take Gordon Hayward's place in the starting lineup at the small forward position. LaMelo Ball has been putting up some impressive performances lately and he will start once again in Graham's absence.

Portland Trail Blazers: Team News

Did you know that @EnesKanter wanted to be an astronaut when he was a kid? 🚀@BrookeOlzendam asks the big fella all the hard hitting questions. pic.twitter.com/KIunhYUMfW — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 28, 2021

Center Harry Giles will miss his sixth consecutive game due to a calf problem. Star shooting guard CJ McCollum is out indefinitely with a foot injury, while Jusuf Nurkic will miss the game as well as he continues his rehabilitation after suffering a wrist injury. Zach Collins is also unavailaible for tonight's clash because of an ankle issue.

