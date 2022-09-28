Which colleges did the Ball brothers attend? Here are all the details that you need to know

The Ball brothers are a few of the most promising players in the NBA. Lonzo Ball was drafted in 2017 and has five professional seasons under his belt. His brother LaMelo has only been in the league for two years, but has had some incredible performances.

The third brother, LiAngelo Ball, recently entered the league. He played for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2022 NBA Summer League and signed a non-guaranteed contract with the team on Monday.

LaVar Ball has been mocked by many fans for praising himself and his sons. While he may have gone too far with his comments, he deserves credit for raising his sons to be future NBA players.

This article will take a look at the college careers of the Ball brothers, their stats and achievements.

Lonzo Ball is the oldest of the Ball brothers

Lonzo Ball attended the University of California, Los Angeles, and played for the UCLA Bruins. Thanks to his incredible passing vision and skills, Lonzo turned the team into the top-scoring offense in the nation. Unfortunately for the Bruins, they lost in the Sweet 16.

During his lone college season, Ball was great on both ends of the floor. He averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists, 6 rebounds 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks. His assists average was the highest in the nation.

Lonzo is the oldest of the Ball brothers and had a lot of success in college.

The oldest of the Ball brothers was projected to be a top pick in the 2017 draft, which is exactly what happened. He was selected second overall by the LA Lakers.

Lonzo was criticized a lot by fans during his rookie season, mostly because of his father. At one point, LaVar Ball proclaimed that his son was better than Steph Curry, which wasn't something that fans liked.

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball

Unlike Lonzo, the other Ball brothers did not have much college experience. LaMelo did not attend college at all, while LiAngelo played only one game of college basketball.

LaMelo is one of the flashiest players in the NBA. After two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Ball has established himself as a promising star. He has the potential to be an MVP candidate in the future.

LaMelo's path to the NBA was somewhat unusual. Despite verbally committing to UCLA at the age of 13, he eventually decided to skip college and play professional basketball overseas.

Unlike Lonzo Ball, LaMelo and LiAngelo don't have much college experience.

LiAngelo Ball was a three-star recruit who wasn't projected to be a college star. Like the other Ball brothers, he committed to UCLA and was projected to be a bench player during his freshman campaign.

LiAngelo appeared in only one game for the UCLA Bruins. He played in an exhibition game against Cal State. Ball finished the game with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

