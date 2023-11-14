Which colleges did last 10 NBA #1 overall picks go to? Taking a closer look

Over the years, the top picks of the NBA draft have come from multiple places. There are some cases where the first selection played professionally overseas, while most spent their time playing college basketball.

In recent history, a handful of the top programs produce multiple first-round picks a year. That said, the top NBA draft pick from some years came from a program that isn't typically known for producing high-end talent.

Here is a full breakdown of recent No. 1 picks and where they played prior to enetering the league.

Colleges of the last 10 No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft

2023: Victor Wembanyama, overseas

Starting things off is one of the most hyped draft prospects in history, Victor Wembanyama. He did not play in college, as he was playing professionally overseas before being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs this past offseason.

2022: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Next up is reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero. Before he was selected by the Orlando Magic, Banchero played for one of the most historic college basketball programs. In his lone season at Duke, the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

2021: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Cade Cunningham is one of the more recent examples where the top NBA draft pick didn't go to a top program. He decided to play his lone college season at Oklahoma State.

Cunningham thrived at Oklahoma State before being drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2021. He appeared in 27 games and averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

2020: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Similar to Cunningham, Anthony Edwards went to a lesser-known program in Georgia. That has not stopped in from becoming one of the brightest young stars in the NBA today.

Prior to being a top pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards shined in college with averages of 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

2019: Zion Williamson, Duke

Zion Williamson had a lot of hype coming out of high school, and it only grew when he decided to go to Duke. Joined by RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, they formed one of the top freshman trios college basketball had seen in some time.

During his lone season at Duke, Zion averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds before the New Orleans Pelicans drafted him.

2018: Deandre Ayton, Arizona

Arizona has been known to produce good NBA players, but never a top pick. That all changed in 2018 when the Phoenix Suns rolled the dice on Deandre Ayton.

Ayton impressed many during his lone college season, averaging a double-double (20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds). His steller play led to him being drafted over players like Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

2017: Markelle Fultz, Washington

Before being the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft in 2017, Markelle Fultz looked like he was going to be a future star. He played his college ball at Washington, where he was one of the top scorers in the country.

Fultz finished his freshman season with averages of 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists. The start of his pro career was rocky, but the young guard has managed to overcome multiple hurdles with the Orlando Magic.

2016: Ben Simmons, LSU

Ben Simmons was never shy about his thoughts on college basketball, but he still played in the NCAA before going pro. He ended up going to LSU, where he became the school's first top pick since Shaquille O'Neal. Simmons played in 33 games and finished his freshman season with averages of 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

2015: Karl-Anthony Towns, Kentucky

Kentucky has produced a plethora of first round picks over the past decade, but their most recent No. 1 pick is Karl-Anthony Towns. The sharpshooting big man was one of many future NBA players on his team.

Towns was named SEC Rookie of the Year after averaging 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

2014: Andrew Wiggins, Kansas

Finishing off this list is Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. He was also flanked by another top pick in his lone college season, sharing the floor with Joel Embiid at Kansas.

Wiggins put together an impressive freshman season before being drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 35 games, he averaged 17.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.