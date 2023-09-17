As pro athletes, NBA players are big fans of other sports outside the world of basketball. A large majority of players have a big interest in the NFL as well.

Basketball and football players are always interlinking. Especially when it comes to being on the sidelines for big games. NFL stars can constantly been seen sitting courtside at games, and the same goes for NBA players on football Sundays.

Some guys might prefer to keep their favorite squads hidden, but some are proud of their fandom. Here are some instances where basketball stars have not been shy about who they root for in the NFL.

5 NBA stars who have a clear favorite NFL team:

1) Steph Curry: Carolina Panthers

Kicking off this list is Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Despite being from Ohio, his NFL squad is the Carolina Panthers.

This is likely because Curry grew up in North Carolina after being born in Akron. His father, Dell Curry, spent a good piece of his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets. Over the years, Curry has shown a lot of love to the Panthers.

2) Anthony Davis: Green Bay Packers

Another big-name player who doesn't root for their hometown team is Anthony Davis. He is a native of Chicago, but his NFL loyalty is with the Green Bay Packers.

The LA Lakers big man is constantly talking about the Packers on social media. On top of that, he's made many apperances at their games.

3) Kevin Durant: Washington Commanders

One player who does root for their hometown NFL team is Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns forward is an avid fan of the Washington Commanders.

Durant decided to enjoy his final days of the offseason at the Commanders week one matchup. He was seen in attendance with reigning MVP Joel Embiid and Washington's new owner Josh Harris. It's worth noting that Harris is also an owner of the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron James: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most notable NFL teams, and basketball's biggest star is a fan of them. Among the many NBA players that root for them is LeBron James.

James already catches a lot of flack from critics, and rooting for the Cowboys is something he's also caught heat for. One of the many people to speak on his fandom is Skip Bayless.

5) Russell Westbook: Dallas Cowboys

Another big-name player that is open about rooting for the Cowboys is LeBron's former teammate, Russell Westbrook. The former MVP is a native of California, but has grown fond of rooting for Dallas.

In the past, Westbrook has worn Cowboys gear to the arena on game nights. He's also been seen suited up on the sidelines spectating their games.

