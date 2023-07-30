Which Grizzlies star also got drafted in the second round? Today's NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 30th

The NBA Crossover Grid puzzle for July 30 has been published. This marks the 32nd day of solving crossover grids, and today's puzzle includes the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, 2nd round draft picks, and players who achieved a triple-double.

Here are the clues for today's NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and who recorded a triple-double.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and who recorded a triple-double.

Grid 7 - Player who was selected in the 2nd round of the Draft and played for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Grid 8 - Player who was selected in the 2nd round of the Draft and played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 9 - Player who was selected in the 2nd round of the Draft and recorded a triple-double.

Following are the game rules that needs to be followed

Here's the NBA Crossover Grid for July 30:Participants will be given a total of nine attempts to solve the puzzle. Since there are nine grids, a single incorrect guess will result in elimination from the game.

NBA Crossover Grid Day 32 Answers

Crossover Grid (July 30)

In this article, we will be discussing which player was drafted in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft and played for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Throughout the history of the Memphis Grizzlies, few players have left as indelible a mark as Marc Gasol. The Spanish center's tenure in Memphis was characterized by skill, leadership, and a deep connection with the city and its fans.

From the moment he was drafted by the LA Lakers in 2007 and later traded to the Grizzlies in 2008, Gasol quickly emerged as a pillar of the team and a beloved figure in the community.

Perhaps the most defining moment of Gasol's career in Memphis came in 2013 when the Grizzlies reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. Gasol's stellar play and leadership were instrumental in their deep postseason run, further cementing his status as an iconic figure in Memphis sports lore.

In February 2019, after more than a decade in Memphis, Gasol's time with the Grizzlies ended when he was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

His departure may have marked the end of an era, but his contributions to the Grizzlies franchise will be forever etched in the memories of fans and the annals of league history.

