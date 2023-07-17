Which Heat stars also played for the Kings and the Bucks? Today's NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 17th

The daily NBA Crossover Grid puzzle has been released for July 17. It's Day 19 of solving crossover grids and the puzzle features the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, and Toronto Raptors.

Here are the clues for today's NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The rules of the game are as follows:

Each player will only have nine guesses to solve the puzzle. Considering that there are nine grids, that means one wrong and you're out.

Here's the NBA Crossover Grid for July 17:

NBA Crossover Grid @CrossoverGrid "Franchises Only"



CrossoverGrid.com



Massive Percentages upgrade will be pushed in a few hours :)



Retweet or reply with your score! Day 19 NBA Grid"Franchises Only"Massive Percentages upgrade will be pushed in a few hours :)Retweet or reply with your score! #CrossoverGrid

What are the answers for today's NBA Crossover Grid?

NBA Crossover Grid (July 17)

In this article, we will be revealing which Miami Heat players suited up for the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks.

At the start of his career, Hassan Whiteside played for the Sacramento Kings, where he spent merely two seasons and played a total of 19 games. After a brief stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, he found his stride with the Miami Heat, earning a reputation for himself. However, during the 2020-21 NBA season, Whiteside returned to the Kings.

P.J. Tucker may not be widely recognized for his time in Miami and Milwaukee, but he stands out as one of the select few who have represented both teams. In the 2020-21 season, the Houston Rockets traded Tucker to the Milwaukee Bucks, which proved to be a fortunate turn of events, leading him to clinch his first-ever NBA championship with the Bucks.

After winning a ring, P.J. Tucker then signed with the Miami Heat the following season. Tucker only spent one season with the Heat but made the most of his time there by playing 71 regular seasons games with the squad.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault