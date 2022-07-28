"Which was kind of a no-drama, it was like the greatest extension for an MVP in league history" - Brian Windhorst details the Denver Nuggets' offseason

The Denver Nuggets ended their 2021-22 season with a first-round exit in the playoffs and a second-straight MVP for their franchise star, Nikola Jokic.

Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, two players on maximum contracts, missed last season with injuries. Porter Jr. suffered back injuries, while Murray sat out the entire season with a torn ACL.

On the HoopsHype podcast, Mike Singer alluded to Murray's return, saying:

"The coaches said that hesitancy isn’t there in making the dirty work plays. That’s a big difference. When he suits up in October, it’ll be 18 months since he tore his ACL in Golden State.

"I think he wasn’t mentally there in terms of a return this past April, which would’ve entailed a postseason run. He’ll have a full offseason and training camp. I’ve seen him throw down some pretty impressive dunks in practice gyms. He looks good."

Brian Windhorst, on the other hand, detailed Denver's offseason.

On ESPN's "The Hoop Collective," Windhorst saied:

"One, they signed Nikola Jokic to a contract extension, which was kind of a no-drama. It was like the greatest extension for an MVP in league history.

"Two significant maneuvers they made to their roster. They traded for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and subsequently extended him for two more years. He was on the last year of his contract making $14 million. They extended him two years, $15 million a year.

"Then, the significant free-agent signing was Bruce Brown. They signed Bruce Brown from the Nets on a two-year deal with the taxpayer midlevel."

The Denver Nuggets should've resigned DeMarcus Cousins

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, Game 5

The case for DeMarcus Cousins coming back with the Denver Nuggets is fairly straighfoward from his performances last season.

Cousins converted multiple 10-day contracts into a fixed roster spot, giving the Nuggets ample quality minutes off the bench as a backup center. Cousins averaged 8.9 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game and 1.7 assists per game in 13.9 minutes off the bench.

In the absence of Jokic, Cousins was a formidable replacement, bringing adequate rim protection. However, his fouling is an issue. He averages 3.0 personal fouls a game.

The Nuggets have already added DeAndre Jordan as a backup center. He averaged 4.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 0.4 aapg in 13.0 minutes off the bench.

As far as the counting stats go, Cousins takes the cake. However, their taxpayer midlevel was spent on Bruce Brown Jr., so a signing seems unlikely right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far