Which Magic stars played for the Warriors? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 30

The brand new NBA immaculate grid has taken over the attention of hoop fans who are puzzle enthusiasts. They released grid No. 5 recently, with some intriguing clues. Here's what the grid looks like:

Here's a look at all the clues:

Grid 1 - Players who have played for Magic and Warriors.

Grid 2 - Players who have played for Magic and Cavaliers.

Grid 3 - Players who have played for Magic and Lakers.

Grid 4 - Players who have played for Kings and Warriors.

Grid 5 - Players who have played for Kings and Cavaliers.

Grid 6 - Players who have played for Kings and Lakers.

Grid 7 - Players who have played for Wizards and Warriors.

Grid 8 - Players who have played for Wizards and Cavaliers.

Grid 9 - Players who have played for Wizards and Lakers.

NBA Immaculate Grid July 30th answers: Players that played for Magic and Warriors

In today's NBA immaculate grid answers article, we look at the answer for Grid 1: Players who have played for the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors. Former champion Zaza Pachulia is among the popular choices to fill this grid. He played his rookie season with Orlando and was part of the Warriors' 2017 and 2018 championship-winning teams.

Gilbert Arenas is another option. The former All-Star guard played his first two seasons with the Golden State Warriors. He signed with the Orlando Magic in 2010 and played 49 games that season.

Meanwhile, a more under-the-radar option here would be Adonal Foyle, who spent the first 10 seasons of his career with Golden State before his move to Orlando Magic where he played 91 games across two seasons.

Here's the entire grid solved:

NBA immaculate grid answers for July 30th

Zaza Pachulia continues his time in the Bay as Warriors' executive

Zaza Pachulia enjoyed a solid run with the Golden State Warriors, winning two championships as a player and one as an executive with the franchise. Pachulia has served as a consultant in their basketball operations department since 2019.

During his time with the team as a player, Pachulia was one of their best role players, despite playing under 20 minutes with the rotation stacked on the star-studded roster led by Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

