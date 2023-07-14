Which NBA players have played for both Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets? NBA Immaculate Crossover Grid answer for today (July 14)

The NBA Crossover Grid for July 14th is out. One of the most intriguing grids is the second one, in which you have to guess a player who has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets.

It's kept fans busy amid the offseason with the new regular season months away. So far, it's created a buzz online and seems to be working as fans get to test their knowledge. July 14th edition grid features the following clues:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 7 - Carmelo Anthony's former teammate who also played for the Detroit Pistons.

Grid 8 - Carmelo Anthony's former teammate who also played for the Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 9 - Carmelo Anthony's former teammate who also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here's what the grid looks like visually:

NBA Crossover Grid answer: Looking at players who have played for both Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets have come into the picture in the July 14th grid. Players need to find a star who has represented both franchises at some point in their careers. There have been very few players who have played for both the Eastern Conference outfits.

That includes current LA Clippers center Mason Plumlee, former Knicks guard Jeremy Lin and Gerald Wallace. Here's the grid with answers for July 16th's edition:

Dennis Smith Jr. will become the latest player to represent Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets

Former lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. is the latest player set to don the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets colors. Smith played for his hometown team, the Hornets, last season. He appeared in 52 games, averaging 8.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals.

Smith was relied upon in the absence of lead point guard LaMelo Ball, who spent most of the season out with an injury. Smith got another NBA opportunity this summer after the Nets signed him on a one-year $2.5M veteran minimum deal.

