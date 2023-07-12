Kevin Durant can frequently be found engaging with NBA fans on Twitter. While many enjoy his candid interactions, the situation has been somewhat of a double-edged sword in the past.

Even though few other NBA players interact with fans the way KD does, his use of burner accounts has made him the subject of much criticism. With that being said, the two-time NBA champ recently switched things up and took up defending former player Carmelo Anthony.

As one of the best players to never win an NBA championship, Anthony's name frequently surfaces in debates regarding the best players of all time. After it was announced that Anthony had been named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021, the debate regarding his place increased.

This week, NBA vet Will Barton dropped a hot take on the "BallDontStop" podcast, saying that when using the eye test, there aren't 15 players better than Anthony. After one fan pointed out that 'bucket getters' are more respected than any other type of player in the league, Kevin Durant jumped in.

He rhetorically asked what the game's purpose was, with one fan replying that the object was to win rather than score.

KD then quipped back at the fan that teams usually win when they score more:

"One team usually wins when they SCORE more than the other team"

Kevin Durant's controversial social media use

While Kevin Durant's recent defense of Carmelo Anthony seems innocent, his borderline-obsessive social media usage has earned him criticism. During his time with the Golden State Warriors, coach Steve Kerr reportedly even took Durant out to dinner, hoping to get him to put his phone down.

As award-winning author Matt Sullivan explained back in 2021, KD's social media usage was becoming a distraction to the Warriors, and Kerr had to step in.

Recalling a conversation he had with Kerr on the "Can't Knock The Hustle" podcast, Sullivan stated:

"He said, 'You could just see the strain on his face that third year on the Warriors. He was staring at that phone all the time.' So he can't get over this, he's out here having GOAT top 5 debates, trying to make sure he's in that conversation on Twitter. He says he's over it but he's not. and I don't think he's really changed since the Bay."

While Kevin Durant has continued to be an active member of NBA Twitter, he has also been more open about his use of burner accounts. Recently, he even went so far as to tease that he would be on one of his burner accounts, turning the ordeal into a game and challenging fans to find him.

Of course, with the offseason underway, Durant's social media usage certainly isn't cutting into his on-court activities as the Suns continue to make big moves.

