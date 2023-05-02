Which NBA players were present at Met Gala 2023? Outfit details revealed

The first Monday in May means the stars descend on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan for the Met Gala. It is one of the biggest events in fashion. In recent years, athletes have made the super-exclusive guest list.

This year, a few fashion-forward hoopers made the cut for Anna Wintour’s meticulous guest list. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Russell Westbrook are known for their fashion interests. Dwayne Wade also made an appearance alongside his wife Gabrielle Union.

All three players have attended the Met Gala previously. The Met Gala theme this year was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. Attendees were inspired to wear outfits to honor the late, great fashion designer Lagerfeld.

WNBA star Britney Griner was also in attendance with her wife. Griner is preparing for her return to the WNBA after returning from imprisonment in Russia.

Westbrook stands out on red carpet with Met Gala outfit

Westbrook is known for making statements with his outfits during NBA pregame entrances. He even dressed up as a traffic cone once. The bombastic guard stepped out in a flamboyant outfit at this year's Met Gala.

Westbrook rocked a white tweed jacket with black buckles. Westbrook, of course, went without an undershirt. He also donned paisley-patterned pants. The outfit was designed by Bode.

The buckles on the jacket were a reference to Chanel. He also wore a brilliant pearl necklace.

Gilgeous-Alexander drew some comparisons to a piano with his outfit. The OKC Thunder guard wore a layered, tweed jacket in black and white. There were three jackets in total.

The outfit was designed by Thom Browne. He complimented the flashy jackets with a white button-up shirt and black pants, much like a tuxedo. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the outfit with black sunglasses, long pearl necklaces and ankle-length boots.

Gilgeous-Alexander also went with a bowtie. His tuxedo-based look was also supported by a black cummerbund. The young guard received a lot of praise for his look on social media.

Wade also returned to the Met Gala. It was his third time at the prestigious event. Wade wore an all-black ensemble with silver accents and jewelry. Wade rocked a long overcoat with a leather shirt and leather gloves to match. His jewelry was designed by Tiffany & Co. The clothes were Versace.

Wade also used the event to advocate for trans rights. Wade is the father of 15-year-old trans model Zaya Wade. Wade used a few red-carpet interviews to shed light on the issues of suicide in the trans community and spread acceptance.

