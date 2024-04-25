Which is the oldest team to win NBA Finals?

In the NBA's storied history, certain championship-winning teams stand out, not only for their skill but also for their seasoned roster. Among these celebrated teams is the 1997–1998 Chicago Bulls, led by Michael Jordan, whom many consider to be the GOAT.

During 1997–98, the Bulls became the oldest team in NBA history to win the championship. Their average age was approximately 32.6 years. Led by the legendary trio of Michael Jordan (35), Scottie Pippen (32) and Dennis Rodman (36). All three are Hall of Famers.

They had a championship background and were very experienced. Although they might not have been the quickest or most showy team, their basketball intelligence and persistent determination were unparalleled.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The journey to their sixth championship was a challenging one. Injuries were a constant problem throughout the season, and many questioned whether their aging core still had what it took to win. However, in his final season with the Bulls, Jordan proved the doubters wrong with an outstanding playoff performance, averaging 32.4 points per game.

Pippen, the ultimate glue guy, orchestrated the offense with his playmaking skills, while Rodman's relentless rebounding and defensive tenacity provided a crucial edge. Their title run continues to inspire veteran players, proving that age is just a number with unwavering dedication and a hunger for championships.

When is the NBA Finals this year, and who are the top contenders?

The NBA Finals are set to tip off on June 6. The best-of-seven series will determine who will be crowned champions, hoisting the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy.

It's unclear which teams will make it to the championship series. The Eastern Conference has strong teams such as the Boston Celtics, who are led by Jayson Tatum, and the Milwaukee Bucks, who are seeking another championship with Giannis Antetokounmpo as their leader.

In the Western Conference, the competition is just as intense. The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, are a powerful team. Additionally, the defending champion Denver Nuggets, with the MVP favorite Nikola Jokic leading the way, have a well-orchestrated offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback