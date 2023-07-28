Which Pacers stars played for the Sixers and the Blazers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 28

The NBA Immaculate Grid continues to make waves among puzzle and basketball enthusiasts. They just released their third grid for July 28, with some head-scratching clues.

Here's what today's grid looks like:

Here are the clues for today's grid:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and had averaged five assists per game in a season

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers

Grid 5 - Player who played for Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 6 - Player who played for Portland Trail Blazers and averaged five assists per game in a season

Grid 7 - Player who played for LA Clippers and Indiana Pacers

Grid 8 - Player who played for LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 9 - Player who played for LA Clippers and averaged five assists per game in a season

Here is a closer look at the answers for Grids 1 and 4: Indiana Pacers stars who played for the Philadelphia 76ers or the Portland Trail Blazers.

Players can pick between TJ McConnell and George McGinnis for Grid 1.

Meanwhile, Jermaine O'Neal and Dale Davis could be picked for Grid 4. O'Neal is the popular choice between the two.

Here's the entire NBA Immaculate Grid solved for July 28:

Jermaine O'Neal flipped the script of his NBA career following his move to the Pacers from Blazers

Jermaine O'Neal had a successful stint with the Indiana Pacers after four sub-par years with the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged only 3.9 points, playing 11.5 minutes per game across four seasons.

With the Pacers, O'Neal averaged 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in eight seasons. He was a six-time All-Star as a Pacer and the Most Improved Player of the Year in 2022.

O'Neal's lowlights with the Pacers came during the 2004-05 season when the infamous "Malice at the Palace" incident broke out. He faced a 30-game suspension that year.

