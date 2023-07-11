Which are Pacific NBA teams? Which teams are the most successful? Taking a closer look

The NBA has expanded and become the biggest basketball league in the world. The association currently consists of a total of 30 teams, all divided into different divisions. Each conference has three divisions. The East has the Atlantic, Central, and Southeast, while the West has the Northwest, Pacific, and Southwest.

In this article, we're going to focus on the NBA teams grouped in the Pacific division.

Looking at all five Pacific NBA teams and the success they've accomplished

The Pacific division consists of the LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings, LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors. In recent memory, all five teams have found ways to make their franchises relevant. However, some newer and casual basketball fans might wonder which among them is the most successful.

Without any question, the LA Lakers are one of the hailing kings in the NBA today. The Purple and Gold are currently tied with the Boston Celtics for having an impressive 17 championships under their belt. The Celtics and Lakers are the only teams in the league with double-digit titles.

Next to the Lakers are the Golden State Warriors, who currently have seven championships in their collection. The Warriors had three title reigns during the 1900s, but they're more known for their title runs in the Steph Curry era.

In third place is the Sacramento Kings, who have two titles under their belt. While the Kings aren't exactly known to be the most elite team in the league, there was a time when the franchise was dominant. Sacramento won their first championship back when the association was still known as the NBL back in 1946. The NBL rebranded to the NBA, and the Kings managed to win another title in 1951.

At the number four spot, we have the Phoenix Suns. In recent memory, the Suns have become championship contenders. However, similar to the Charles Barkley era, Phoenix continues to struggle to win the big one. They have three conference championships, which means they have made three finals appearances.

As for the LA Clippers, they're the only team in the Pacific division to never win a championship or even make a finals appearance. Although they were once dubbed as the next-best team in LA due to the arrival of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, that never really brought results.

