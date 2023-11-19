Which players on ESPN's Top 100 has Victor Wembanyama blocked already? NBA Reddit digs deep into #1 overall pick's stats

In his 13 games this season, Victor Wembanyama has shown tremendous upside to his game while continuing to live up to expectations. Regarding impressive rookie showing this season, Reddit user "dandantheotterman" recently posted the players Wembanyama has blocked from ESPN's Top 100 list.

NBA Fan Reddit Post

The NBA fan mentioned that the Spurs big man has blocked 16 players from the list. As of now, Wembanyama is averaging an impressive 2.6 blocks per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NBA Reddit post also mentioned that his most-blocked quarter is the fourth with over 13 blocks.

With that said, this piece will look at the players from ESPN's Top 100 whom the Spurs center has blocked already as a rookie.

ESPN's Top 100 players whom Victor Wembanyama has blocked already

Player ESPN's Top 100 Players Number of blocks Stephen Curry Fifth Preseason Devin Booker Eleventh One Jimmy Butler Twelfth One Karl-Anthony Towns Twentieth One Tyrese Haliburton Twenty-first One Jaren Jackson Jr. Thirty-first Three Kyrie Irving Thirty-fourth One Klay Thompson Forty-first Preseason Andrew Wiggins Fifty-fourth Preseason Desmond Bane Sixty-first Two Scottie Barnes Sixty-third One Rudy Gobert Sixty-fourth Three O.G. Anunoby Sixty-seventh Two Chet Holmgren Seventy-third One Josh Hart Ninety-first One Jalen Williams Ninety-fifth Preseason and one in a regular season game

From the list, the players Wembanyama has blocked the most this season are Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, both of whom were blocked three times.

Meanwhile, Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby got blocked twice already by the Spurs big man. In just 13 games played in the regular season, the 2023 No.1 pick has showcased his defensive capabilities with 16 players, whom he has blocked already, counting the Oct. 20 preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

Looking at the list of players whose shots were swatted away by Wembanyama, his most impressive would have to be the ones against Rudy Gobert. The blocks came in a Nov. 10 regular season matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During the first quarter of the game, Wembanyama had his first block against the big man and an additional two blocks later in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 29 points (12-of-21 shooting) and nine rebounds.

Before the start of the regular season, Wembanyama talked about playing in a versatile manner, depending on whatever role is given to him, as per ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

"There are no limitations," Wembanyama said. "On a lot of set plays, on a lot of plays, it depends on where you are. But I can be the point guard, just like I can be the wing. It doesn't matter."

Wembanyama's two-way ability is an asset the San Antonio Spurs can further build upon in the coming years, as the potential is right there.