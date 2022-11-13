Which Steph Curry's ring night did he call 'Weirdest ring night' and why: All you need to know

Back in June 2018, Steph Curry won his third NBA championship. Later that year, on NBA Opening Night, the Golden State Warriors received their championship rings. Curry described the grand ceremony as a weird celebration since he feels like the hype of the team's accomplishment has already died down. To him, they'd rather focus on the next season rather than look back at the past.

"The ring ceremony is honestly the weirdest night of the year," Curry said.

He continues,

"You're celebrating something that happened four months ago and then you got to appreciate the moment, see the banner fall, feel the energy from the crowd, then you got to put the rings back, go warm up for two and a half minutes and then play an NBA basketball game where the other team is just salivating, waiting to get ahold of you after seeing the whole ring ceremony."

He added,

"So it's our third time going through it, I think we're 1-1 the last two, but it's just a weird night all the way around. A lot of celebration, but for us we can't really sit and just relax after you get the ring like we did something because that's old news by that point. So we'll be ready to go."

Four-Time NBA Champion Steph Curry only won one Finals MVP

Steph Curry is one of the most decorated NBA players in league history. He is also one of the most talented players to ever do it. Curry is a four-time world champion, two-time MVP, All-Star Game MVP, eight-time All-Star, and many more accolades. Without a question, he will be immortalized one day in the basketball hall of fame.

Having said that, Steph Curry was surprisingly named Finals MVP only after his most recent championship victory. Let's look back at 'The Baby-faced Assassin's four title runs.

Back in 2015, the Golden State Warriors suddenly became the league's top team with the introduction of the 3-points era. The Warriors were known to be the best long-distance shooting team and used it to their advantage. Because of that, they led the West with a 67-15 record and made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Undoubtedly, Steph Curry was the top star, but he didn't win the MVP. Andre Iguodala was named the finals MVP.

LeBron James made his most-awaited return to Cleveland and promised the Cavaliers he would bring home the gold to his hometown. James came from his fourth consecutive trip to the Finals at the time, which meant he had the most experience in the 2015 matchup.

Luckily, Andre Iguodala became the "LeBron James Stopper" which then allowed him to win that year's Finals MVP. Honestly, James still dominated despite losing the series. Many fans believe that Steph Curry was robbed that year considering he averaged 26 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds.

After getting dethroned by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, the Golden State Warriors got some payback in both 2017 and 2018. Curry was once again robbed of the opportunity to win the Finals MVP due to Kevin Durant teaming up with the Warriors. Durant deservedly won the MVP award twice in a row because of how lethal his offensive prowess was. '

Since Durant's departure and Klay Thompson's career-threatening injuries, the Golden State Warriors just weren't the same. They struggled to make it back to the Finals and even had difficulty securing a playoff spot. Back in 2021, the Warriors missed the playoffs for the first time in a long while. Curry promised the league that he and his team would come back strong the following season.

Steph Curry ultimately lived up to his promise and won the 2022 NBA Finals, where he was finally crowned the Finals MVP. Curry was brilliant in their series against the Boston Celtics, putting up a scoring barrage. He averaged 31.2 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

