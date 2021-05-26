Which team has the most 3-pointers in an NBA playoff game?

The Milwaukee Bucks blew the Miami Heat out of the gym last night in Game 2 of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. They shot 15 three-pointers in the first half and everyone expected them to break the NBA playoff record for most three-pointers in a game.
The NBA has had some great shooting teams make a big splash in the playoffs in the past. Some notable mentions include the Miami Heat super-team with Ray Allen, and the Golden State Warriors with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. One would think one of these two teams would have the most three-pointers in an NBA playoff game.
The Bucks, in fact, hold the NBA record for the most three-pointers in a regular-season game, when they shot 29 threes against the Miami Heat this season.
They ended their playoff game with 22 threes made, a little shy of the NBA playoff record. But their phenomenal shooting night got everyone wondering who holds the NBA playoff record.
Most threes in an NBA playoff game
The NBA playoff record is held by the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, who shot 25 three-pointers in Game 2 of the 2016 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the Atlanta Hawks. It was the same team that went on to upset the 73-9 Golden State Warriors by coming back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 in the NBA finals.
The team was shooting the lights out from beyond the arc in that game. LeBron James shot 4-6, Kyrie Irving shot 4-5, Kevin Love shot 3-4 but the biggest contributor was JR Smith, who dropped 7-13 threes.
Richard Jefferson came off the bench and hit both of his three-point attempts, while Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert, Matthew Dellavedova, Mo Williams and Dahntay Jones all contributed with one three-pointer each.
Amazingly, the NBA playoff record for the second-most three-pointers in a game was also held by the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, who shot 24 threes in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals.
