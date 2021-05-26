Which team has the most 3-pointers in an NBA playoff game?

The Milwaukee Bucks blew the Miami Heat out of the gym last night in Game 2 of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. They shot 15 three-pointers in the first half and everyone expected them to break the NBA playoff record for most three-pointers in a game.

The NBA has had some great shooting teams make a big splash in the playoffs in the past. Some notable mentions include the Miami Heat super-team with Ray Allen, and the Golden State Warriors with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. One would think one of these two teams would have the most three-pointers in an NBA playoff game.

The Bucks, in fact, hold the NBA record for the most three-pointers in a regular-season game, when they shot 29 threes against the Miami Heat this season.

They ended their playoff game with 22 threes made, a little shy of the NBA playoff record. But their phenomenal shooting night got everyone wondering who holds the NBA playoff record.

The Bucks make a franchise playoff record 22 threes to throttle the Heat 132-98. Milwaukee holds a 2-0 series lead. https://t.co/3nRXUvkTwH — WSAW (@WSAW) May 25, 2021

Most threes in an NBA playoff game

Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Two

The NBA playoff record is held by the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, who shot 25 three-pointers in Game 2 of the 2016 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the Atlanta Hawks. It was the same team that went on to upset the 73-9 Golden State Warriors by coming back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 in the NBA finals.

NBA Playoffs Gm 2: Cleveland Cavaliers hit a record 25 threes to defeat the Atlanta Hawks, 123 - 98. Cavs now lead series 2-0.(Replay 11 PM) — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) May 5, 2016

The team was shooting the lights out from beyond the arc in that game. LeBron James shot 4-6, Kyrie Irving shot 4-5, Kevin Love shot 3-4 but the biggest contributor was JR Smith, who dropped 7-13 threes.

Richard Jefferson came off the bench and hit both of his three-point attempts, while Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert, Matthew Dellavedova, Mo Williams and Dahntay Jones all contributed with one three-pointer each.

Amazingly, the NBA playoff record for the second-most three-pointers in a game was also held by the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, who shot 24 threes in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

